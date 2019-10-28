OFFERS
5 ways to stay safe this Halloween

The Gray Family came as candy at the iconic trick or treating on Halloween night along Mount Vernon Avenue in Prescott in 2016. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: October 28, 2019 10:23 p.m.

In just a few short days, the sun will dip under the horizon and the costumed characters will come out, advancing on suspecting neighborhoods with one goal in mind: candy.

However, as the restless spirits look to satisfy their cravings for the sweet stuff this Halloween night, Thursday, Oct. 31, their parents might be thinking about how to keep the creatures safe.

With that in mind, local parents, as well as officials from the Prescott Valley Police Department, have shared five ways to keep the kids safe this Halloween.

photo

Starlit Memory Cosplay on Mount Vernon Street in Prescott for the annual Halloween trick or treat extravaganza in 2018. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

  1. Supervision – Amanda Riche said she doesn’t worry too much about the candy situation, but always makes sure she’s with her kids.

“We do stuff every year and … we’ve always taken our kids to Mt. Vernon,” Riche said. “We go early so that we’re out of there by the time it gets a little bit later.”

photo

The Procknow family had some major rock stars in their lineup at the iconic trick or treating on Halloween night along Mount Vernon Avenue in Prescott in 2016. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

  1. Go to events – Riche said she takes her kids to places and events where they can get candy, such as the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary’s Boo at the Zoo event, held from 6 to 9 p.m. or the Findlay Toyota Center’s Safe Trick or Treat event, held from 4 to 7 p.m.

Ron Brashear said the same thing. He said he takes his daughter to events where he knows she can be safe.

“We try to go to places that are designated areas,” Brashear said. “You’re trusting where the candy is coming from,” Brashear said.

photo

The spidery Orydall family hangs out on the fence at the iconic trick or treating on Halloween night along Mount Vernon Avenue in Prescott in 2016. (Les Stukenberg/Courier file)

  1. Walk or drive safely – Lorette Brashear said to keep her daughter safe during Halloween, she makes sure she knows how to cross the street safely, to always walk on pathways and to not go anywhere that doesn’t look safe.

At the same time, the Prescott Valley Police Department urges drivers to be alert for kids between the hours of 5:30 and 9:30 p.m.

“Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods,” Community Service Officer Jerry Ferguson said in a news release. “Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways. Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians and on curbs. Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.”

photo

You can see some of the most unusual things at the iconic trick or treating on Halloween night along Mount Vernon Avenue in Prescott. This photo is from 2016. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

  1. Make sure the costumes are safe – Lorette Brashear said she makes sure her daughter’s costume is safe by being visible, either with reflective tape or glow sticks. If possible, Ferguson said, choose light colors for the costumes, choose face paint and makeup if possible instead of masks, make sure the costumes are the right size, check the costume’s flammability and don’t allow kids to carry imitation weapons.

  2. Be prepared – If you’re going around the neighborhood, have a well-planned route. Further, make sure the kids know their own home phone and address in case they get separated and that they know to call 911 in an emergency.

Now go forth… and haunt safely.

