OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 28
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

30 immigrants found alive in locked semitrailer in Arizona

Border patrol agents discovered 30 migrants in the back of a semitrailer stopped at the Intersterstat 19 Immigration Checkpoint. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Courtesy)

Border patrol agents discovered 30 migrants in the back of a semitrailer stopped at the Intersterstat 19 Immigration Checkpoint. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 28, 2019 3:32 p.m.

TUCSON — Border Patrol officials say 30 immigrants have been found alive in a locked semitrailer in southern Arizona.

They say agents at the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint near Amado arrested two U.S. citizens in connection with Saturday night's incident.

Tucson Sector agents referred a semitrailer for secondary inspection after a Border Patrol dog alerted to the vehicle.

During the inspection, agents say 29 residents of Mexico and one from Ecuador were found hidden inside the trailer.

Border Patrol officials say the 30 immigrants were being processed for immigration violations while the U.S. citizen driver and passenger face prosecution for human smuggling violations.

The names of the two citizens haven't been released.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries