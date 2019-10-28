OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 28
Weather  43.0 weather icon
2 arrested after police chase, DUI investigation near Village of Oak Creek

Village of Oak Creek residents Brett Lahr, 28, and Andrew Nelson, 26, were arrested Wednesday, Oct. 23, after a pursuit and DUI investigation. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Village of Oak Creek residents Brett Lahr, 28, and Andrew Nelson, 26, were arrested Wednesday, Oct. 23, after a pursuit and DUI investigation. (YCSO/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 28, 2019 11:51 a.m.

Two Village of Oak Creek men were arrested following a high-speed chase Wednesday morning, Oct. 23.

Around 8 a.m., a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputy was heading to the Village of Oak Creek area on Highway 179 about 2 miles from Interstate 17 when a white Range Rover travelling in the opposite direction moved into oncoming traffic to apparently pass other vehicles, according to a YCSO news release.

To avoid a head-on collision with the Range Rover, the deputy and two other vehicles had to slam on their breaks, the release states.

The deputy turned around, activated his emergency lights and siren, and attempted to stop the Range Rover. Instead of stopping, the driver of the Range Rover accelerated to nearly 100 mph and began passing several more cars on the crest of a hill, causing other vehicles to swerve out of the way, the release states.

Approaching I-17, the Range Rover continued under the overpass, onto Forest Road 618, and out of sight. The deputy eventually spotted the vehicle via the dust cloud created by its speed along the dirt road, according to the release.

When the dust cloud dissipated, assisting deputies gathered and began a search. About an hour later, deputies found the vehicle hidden among trees adjacent to the road with 26-year-old Andrew Nelson from the Village of Oak Creek sitting in the driver’s seat, the release states. Two passengers in the vehicle had disappeared and couldn’t be located.

Deputies found open containers of alcohol in the vehicle and Nelson admitted using Xanax and oxycodone while drinking large amounts of alcohol, according to the release. He then resisted deputies as they placed him in the back seat of a patrol vehicle and remained uncooperative throughout the contact. He claimed the true driver fled the scene.

The initial urine sample results showed positive for various drugs including amphetamines, oxycodone, THC (the principal psychoactive constituent in marijuana) and cocaine. Nelson was booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on charges including fleeing from a law enforcement vehicle and driving under the influence (DUI).

The identity of the two other occupants was discovered shortly after Nelson was booked and included 28-year-old Brett Lahr, a Village of Oak Creek resident, the release states.

Deputies spoke to Lahr that night at his home, where he admitted driving the Range Rover and claimed he didn’t know deputies were following, according to the release. He described the clothing he was wearing that morning and it matched descriptions provided by deputies involved in the investigation. Lahr, an unlicensed driver, told deputies that both he and Nelson had been driving the Range Rover with his girlfriend as a passenger, and again admitted he was the driver when traveling along Highway 179 toward I-17.

Lahr was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County jail on charges including endangerment, fleeing from a law enforcement vehicle and driving without a license.

Both suspects have been released pending court action.

“The patrol commander thanked deputies for their work in locating the individuals involved and getting both dangerous drivers off our roadways,” YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn stated in the release.

