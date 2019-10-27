OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 28
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Witucki: When bills come back from the dead

mugshot photo
By Steven Witucki
Originally Published: October 27, 2019 9:33 p.m.

What’s the scariest thing we can talk about for Halloween? Paying bills, of course. I’d like to tell you a story that unfortunately may sound familiar. If it hasn’t happened to you, it has probably happened to someone you know.

I recently got a bill for dental work. I thought had already paid the bill in full at the dentist’s office, but somehow the insurance company was able to justify charging the dentist a bit more money. I called the dentist’s office to try to find out exactly what the insurance issue was. They haven’t gotten back to me.

The problem isn’t limited to the medical profession. Last year, after ending service with a phone company, I was given my “final bill.” A few weeks later, I was given a “revised final bill.” I wish I had saved that bill, because nobody is going to believe how much they charged me. I was sent a bill for about 20 cents.

So I wrote them a check…for about 20 cents. I know I should be glad it wasn’t $20 dollars, but the amount is not the issue.

It’s a harmful situation for any consumer. They tell us how much we should pay, so we pay it, and then they come back later telling us we need to pay more. Why couldn’t they give us the correct amount the first time? It’s frustrating, because it’s as if we’re being charged twice for the same purchase. At best, it seems sloppy – as if the accountant isn’t watching the books carefully enough.

I suppose if they had said, “Sorry, we made a mistake,” it would be a little easier to forgive them. But they’re not saying that. They’re just sending us another bill and expecting us to pay it without questioning why we were not charged the correct amount the first time.

How far can this go? Imagine getting a letter from a restaurant saying, “You owe us another $1.50 for that hamburger.

The price you paid was not enough, even though we didn’t tell you so at the time. Why would you expect us to be accurate about the price the first time? Who do you think we are, professionals?”

I would hate to think that new legislation is necessary to combat this problem. I would hope that most people would understand that it’s in everybody’s best interests to not have to send a revised bill.

I think we all prefer to work with businesses and corporate entities that are as accurate as they can be. I wouldn’t have minded if they put that extra 20 cents on my bill the first time.

Steve Witucki is community editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Email him at switucki@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1104.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter: Dentists run meter to milk wallets
Letter: Try getting health care in Germany
Letter: Despite promises, no help for Yarnell
Phone companies have a good racket going
Witucki: Rare airplanes a reminder of sacrifices, hard work

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries