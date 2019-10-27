OFFERS
Parents of Kayla Mueller react to death of ISIS leader who held their daughter hostage

Kayla Mueller, pictured in this undated Courier file photo, was a humanitarian aid worker from Prescott who was kidnapped and taken hostage in August 2013 in Syria. Her death was reported in February 2015. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, one of her captors, was killed by U.S. military forces in a raid in northwestern Syria late Saturday night. (Courier file photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 27, 2019 10:40 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) — The Prescott parents of slain American hostage Kayla Mueller say they have mixed emotions about the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Their daughter was a humanitarian aid worker who was kidnapped and taken hostage in August 2013 after leaving a Doctors Without Borders hospital in Aleppo, Syria.

Mueller’s death was reported in February 2015 and U.S. intelligence officials told her family four months later that she was raped repeatedly by al-Baghdadi.

Carl Mueller told The Arizona Republic on Sunday that al-Baghdadi “either killed her or he was complicit in her murder.”

“She was held in many prisons,” Mueller told the Republic. “She was held in solitary confinement. She was tortured. She was intimidated. She was ultimately raped by al-Baghdadi himself.”

Marsha Mueller says she wants to know what truly happened to her daughter “and what aren’t we being told.”

Kayla Mueller went to Northern Arizona University after growing up in Prescott.

She traveled the world as an aid worker, but became one of four Americans held hostage by ISIS.

Kayla Mueller’s body has yet to be recovered.

