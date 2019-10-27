New round of housing-rehab funding will help homes in Yavapai County

Making houses safer and more handicapped-accessible will be among the improvements possible through a grant that Yavapai County recently received.

The county got word earlier this month that it would receive $385,000 in housing rehabilitation money to go toward improving owner-occupied homes in the county.

The money was awarded by the Arizona Department of Housing, and the grant will be administered by the Northern Arizona Council of Governments (NACOG) in partnership with Yavapai County.

“These funds go toward making repairs to homes and removing mobility barriers,” stated a news release from the county. The improvements could include adding handrails or ramps or doing “necessary repairs to bring the homes up to code and to improve the health and safety of the home.”

Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Garrison said, “The ongoing partnership between NACOG and Yavapai County is a great way to direct grant funds to those in need.”

The money is designated for rural areas of Yavapai County and can only be used outside of the city limits of Prescott and Prescott Valley.

Isabel Rollins, NACOG Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Housing Director, said Yavapai County previously received a similar grant for housing rehabilitation.

The last grant for $484,116 was used to bring 14 homes to code, she said.

The homes were located in Cordes Lakes, Black Canyon City, Mayer, Prescott Valley area, Cottonwood, Spring Valley, Camp Verde, and Sedona.

“All 14 household met the requirements of a special-needs population — disabled (71%), seniors (86%), very low income households (86%), and homes with children (14%),” Rollins said.

The improvements included ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) repairs, plumbing and electrical repairs and fire-alarm replacements, said the news release.

From the previous round of housing-rehab projects, a waiting list of homes in need was compiled, Rollins said.

About 15 homes remain on that waiting list, and the improvements for those homes will likely exceed the amount of money available in this year’s grant award. “This next grant that we’re getting is probably used up (by projects on the waiting list),” Rollins said.

Still, she noted that the county likely would apply for similar grants in future years, so homes in need might be able to be helped in those rounds.

The news release noted that the grant comes with income guidelines. According to the stipulations, no more than two households will be at 50%-to-80% of area median income (the maximum qualifying income), at least two will be at or below 30% of area median income, and the balance must be at or below 50% of area median income.

In addition, at least 50% of the funds must be allocated for physically disabled persons and at least 70% of the beneficiaries must be seniors (62 years of age or older).

More information about the program is available by contacting Chloe VanHoose, program specialist, at 928-445-0211, or cvanhoose@nacog.org.

