Locals enjoy ZooFest, gear up for ‘Boo at the Zoo’ event Oct. 31

Dressed as Supergirl with the House of El crest painted on her forehead, Audrey Rico and her family got situated to watch Shash the Black Bear have his feeding time Saturday afternoon, Oct. 26.

They were at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary during the organization’s annual ZooFest event. It had been pretty cool so far, though they had pretty much just arrived at that point, said dad Jesse Rico. They’re not from the area but were visiting grandparents who told them about the event, Rico said.

On the other hand, Amanda Riche said she and her two boys came to ZooFest because they have a pass and come all the time.

“It’s just part of our routine to come once a week, once every other week … we like it here,” Riche said. “We like having our membership and just dropping by for an hour here or there. Whenever.”

Not only were the kids having fun, but Riche said she was enjoying being able to be outside and seeing and visiting other people she knew. She also likes the boys getting to have different experiences, she said.



By Saturday afternoon, it had been a good day with a good amount of people, said Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary Marketing & Events Coordinator Ron Brashear.

For those who were unable to be at ZooFest over the weekend, the zoo has its Boo at the Zoo event coming up from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 that gives kids a chance to see the nocturnal animals out and about after the sun goes down. It’s a fun event, Brashear said.

“We get a lot of kids that are dressed up,” he said. “It’s just a really fun night. We’re going to have a bunch of different candy stations throughout the park.”

Admission for Boo at the Zoo is $5 for Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary members, $8 for nonmembers and free for ages 3 and younger.

For more information, contact the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary at 928-778-4242 or visit www.heritageparkzoo.org. It’s located at 1403 Heritage Park Road.