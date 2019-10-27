OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 28
Letter: Do your job

Originally Published: October 27, 2019 9:28 p.m.

Do your job

Editor:

In response to the current chaos in and around the impeachment inquiry, poor decisions regarding troop recalls, and so much else coming from the Trump Administration; the silence from our Republican Party elected officials is deafening. To Senator McSally and Representatives Schweikert, Biggs, Gosar, and Lesko: You swore an oath upon entering office, to support and defend our Constitution. We are currently in a Constitutional Crisis. Your silence is nothing more than your putting Party politics before your sworn oath and your duty. Shame on you. It’s time to step up and do the job to which you were elected or appointed.

Now is the time. Do your job. If you have any doubts as to what that is, do a “Town Hall Meeting” and let your constituents tell you.

Richard Slatin

Prescott Valley

