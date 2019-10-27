Kids can enjoy a mildly spooky haunted house, Oct. 29
Originally Published: October 27, 2019 6 a.m.
A mildly spooky haunted house will be set up inside the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
This is a free, family-friendly event that is geared for a younger audience. Costumes are encouraged. Presented with funding from the friends of the Prescott Public Library.
For more information, visit the Prescott Public Library Facebook page, call 928-777-1537 or e-mail youth.services@prescott-az.gov.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
Most Read
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Heavy smoke from prescribed burns affecting Yavapai County
- Three accused in series of thefts at Prescott, Prescott Valley stores
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Home destroyed — Now what?: Couple shares how they're recovering from devastating loss
- Man in custody after report of sexual assault
- Dump truck tears down utility poles, damages traffic signals
- Yavapai County jury finds local fiduciary guilty of fraud and theft
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: