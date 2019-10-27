Kids can enjoy a mildly spooky haunted house, Oct. 29

A mildly spooky haunted house will be set up inside the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

This is a free, family-friendly event that is geared for a younger audience. Costumes are encouraged. Presented with funding from the friends of the Prescott Public Library.

For more information, visit the Prescott Public Library Facebook page, call 928-777-1537 or e-mail youth.services@prescott-az.gov.

