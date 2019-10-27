Hassayampa Inn: A place of elegance, mystery and at least 1 famous ghost

Enter the expansive lobby of the 1927 red brick Hassayampa Inn on the corner of East Gurley and Marina streets and one is standing inside what a staff director describes as “Prescott’s living room.”

The charm of yesteryear wraps around guests like a cozy shawl,

Like its fellow historic hotels in Prescott, the four-story Spanish Colonial Revival with an Italianate exterior and bell tower is a place of beauty and mystery all seasons of the year.

The original tile floors have been marked by the shoes of long-ago, and modern, celebrity guests. The hallway outside the grand balcony suite is suggested to be home to the jilted bride ghost, Faith, who some suggest still gently haunts the place.

Halloween visitors might consider a sighting, or even a telling of the story, a special treat.

Silent film star Tom Mix once accepted a dare to ride his horse up the tight staircase. He made it up only to find there was no way the horse was coming down the same way. So he and the horse rode down on the elevator.

Or so the story goes.

Debonair heartthrob Clark Gable of “Gone With the Wind” fame, the glamorous Oscar nominee Greta Garbo and “Junior Bonner” cowboy movie star Steve McQueen made themselves comfy in the hotel’s boudouirs — at least one sports a Jacuzzi tub room on the other side of a walk-in closet. The diva singer Barbara Streisand, comedienne Joan Rivers and other rich and famous types signed the desk register too.

Even former President George W. Bush was an overnight guest.

Echoes of the past are very much present in the heartbeat of what was, and is, one of the city’s most luxurious places to spend a night, weekend or longer vacation. The Hassayampa Inn even appeared in a movie — the local filming of “Junior Bonner” (1972) cast the hotel as the movie’s hospital exterior.

Lest one be intimated, though, the inn is a welcoming place for all comers.

It’s a perfect place to catch a cup of joe in the Territorial Café coffee bar and read the paper in front of the original mosaic-tile fireplace. The salon-style chairs and leather couches – a grand piano and old-fashioned switchboard can be found on the northern end —are illuminated by Tiffany lamps.

Hotel staff no longer shine guests’ shoes. Still, an antiques shoe shine stand is parked next to the double-sized front doors, harkening back to its Roaring ’20s origins.

Visitors won’t want to miss a ride in what is arguably one of the oldest Otis elevators still in operation. Or climb the tight-cornered balustrade staircase that winds up to the grand balcony suite where the Hassayampa’s most famous ghost is said to roam in her pink bathrobe.

The Hassayampa prides itself on its past, but lives in the present with all of the proper modern amenities — think Wi-Fi and cellphone service.

Off the main hallway, the Arizona Room — ideal for business meetings and anniversary parties for up to 100 or so guests — still boasts its original stained-glass doors.

At the far end, the Peacock Room is an intriguing stop for budding gourmands. The one-time hotel bar turned upscale, Art Deco style restaurant even offers an every fourth Sunday afternoon tea.

The Hassayampa Inn is a popular stop for tourists, be it history buffs, ghost hunters or someone scoping out an idyllic rooftop balcony suitable for a wedding with a view.

Prescott local Missy Townsend, the high school athletic director and one-time history teacher, said she was delighted her eldest daughter, Katie Bell, elected to have her Thanksgiving weekend wedding at the elegant relic of another time.

Much of the Hassayampa’s appeal is its vintage — ghosts or not ghosts, Townsend suggested.

“Our hope is it is a living history museum with luxury linens and flat screen TVS,” declared Director of Catering and Events Amore Cianciola. “I’m graced every day to be here.”