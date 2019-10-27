Bring the little ones trick-or-treating, Oct. 29

A Trick-or-Treat event for the little ones will be at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Meet in the Founders Suite at 10 a.m. for a short story time, show off your costume, pick up a map then trick-or-treat in the library.

This is a free event for children ages 0-5 and their families. Costumes are encouraged. Presented with funding from the friends of the Prescott Public Library.

For more information, visit the Prescott Public Library Facebook page, call 928-777-1537 or e-mail youth.services@prescott-az.gov.

