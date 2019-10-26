Yavapai County Contractors Association 'Rock On' event

Sandy Griffis, executive director for the Yavapai County Contractors Association, thanked community partners, contractors and board members Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the YCCA “Rock-On” event, held at Arizona Stone Brick and Pavers, 7367 East 1st St., Prescott Valley. Pictured next to Griffis, center, is Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta, whom Griffis honored among others.