Working through breast cancer: How patients maintain employment during treatment

Whether or not a breast cancer patient is able to work while undergoing treatment depends on the person and the type of treatment prescribed.



The most common form of treatment is mastectomy followed by radiation, said Julie Bender, patient navigator at the Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) BreastCare Center.

In this situation, there’s usually a post-operation recovery of about a week to 10 days, and then radiation for either a week or about a month-and-a-half.

“The biggest side effect of radiation that impairs women is you get very, very tired,” Bender said.

For those needing chemotherapy, it can be even harder to find the energy to work. The treatment’s side effects can include fatigue, joint pain, neuropathy, nausea and trouble breathing.

One way patients can balance this with their work schedule is by timing the treatments appropriately.

“The thing with chemotherapy is it’s given in cycles, and there is some predictability to it after someone has had a couple cycles,” Bender said.

For instance, patients often report to Bender that days three, four and five after a chemotherapy treatment are the hardest. In such cases, Bender recommends patients get their treatments on Wednesdays. That way they can usually work Thursday and Friday, rest Saturday and Sunday, and possibly take Monday off before returning to work on Tuesday.

“I find that’s what most women do when they’re getting chemotherapy,” Bender said. “And then there’s a handful who just can’t work through chemotherapy; it’s just hard.”

Laura Markey, owner of the Center for Physical Excellence in Prescott, essentially did just this while undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer 4 years ago.

“Timing it so the worst part was on days off was most critical for me,” Markey said.

Maintaining a positive attitude within her workplace was also a significant factor for her. Like when she started losing her hair, she allowed her staff to shave it off.

“We made fun out of it, instead of making it a big tragedy that you’re going to lose your hair,” Markey said. “[My staff] not feeling sorry for me and me not feeling sorry for myself I think was huge because it gave me more strength.”

RESOURCES AVAILABLE

“Working or not working, resources are incredibly important for anyone diagnosed with cancer,” Bender said.

While there are some national breast cancer resources, a lot of paperwork needs filling out to qualify for them. Bender said she can help patients accomplish this.

Locally, there’s a foundation through the YRMC BreastCare Center that tries to support women who need extra resources while going through treatment.

“It’s just small things,” Bender said. “If someone can’t keep up with their house, we try to help them with some house cleaning. If someone needs a wig, we try to help pay for a wig. If I find someone is having transportation issues, I try to hook them up locally with people in the community or help pay for taxis.”

For breast cancer patients seeking advice or just looking to talk with others about what they’re going through, there is a breast cancer support group called Heart and Soul that meets once a month at the YRMC BreastCare Center, 7700 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley.

The meetings are held every fourth Wednesday of the month and are typically about 90 minutes long.

Bender runs the group and said they average about 15 to 20 people at each meeting. The group is open to women who are newly diagnosed, who are going through treatment, or have been through treatment.

“It’s very supportive,” Bender said. “The people who come really enjoy it. They enjoy talking to other women who have either gone through the same experiences that they have gone through or they help the newly-diagnosed women know what to expect.”

Though there are no other breast cancer support groups in the quad-city area, there are several groups online that Bender sometimes recommends to people.

“Some women just aren’t comfortable in a group setting, so they can get support online from women who have been in their similar situations,” she said.

For Markey, a source of inspiration came from just reading blogs and comments on the Susan G. Komen website, ww5.komen.org.

“I would try to find the positive outcomes in what I was going through; always looking for the light at the end of the tunnel,” Markey said.

Markey said she is happy to serve as a resource herself by speaking with anyone who is newly-diagnosed with breast cancer and needs someone to talk to for advice. She can be reached by calling her business at 928-442-0005.

For more general information about resources available, or to get connected with the Heart and Soul support group, call the YRMC BreastCare Center at 928-442-8900.