What about breast cancer in men?

You may be in the minority, but if you’re a man with breast cancer, you’ll need as much help as afflicted women do in combating your illness.

While it’s true that men account for less than 1% of all breast cancer cases, the U.S. is witnessing 2,000 new cases diagnosed each year, as well as 400 deaths.

Mike Gaston, 61, a breast cancer survivor from Prescott who’s a pastor at Heights Church, 2121 E. Larry Caldwell Drive, said early detection is the key.

He felt a small lump, like a pebble or a ball bearing, under the skin of his left breast in early 2014, while he was still living in Santa Clarita, California. He underwent a lumpectomy on Feb. 27 of that year at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“The lab work on the lumpectomy revealed early Stage 1 cancer,” Gaston stated in an email. “The two lymph nodes were clear and, happily, there was no need for chemo or radiation.”

Gaston was fortunate because he didn’t need medication.

Roni Caryn Rabin, a veteran health writer/reporter of nearly 30 years who is currently a staff writer for The New York Times, wrote in her Sept. 9, 2019, article, “Who’s Missing from Breast Cancer Trials? Men, says the F.D.A.,” that men “are often excluded from clinical trials of new treatments.”

Rabin added, “When new breast cancer drugs come to market, there is little data to indicate whether they are safe or effective in men” and “some new drugs are approved only for women.”

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials say they want men involved in clinical trials of breast cancer treatments, even if there’s only a few of them, because they can start gathering data on which treatments do and don’t work.

FDA TAKES ACTION

On Aug. 26, the FDA issued a “draft guidance encouraging the inclusion of male patients in breast cancer clinical trials,” as reported on fda.gov.

“We hope that the recommendations in the draft guidance issued [Aug. 26] will, when finalized, encourage drug development for the treatment of male breast cancer and, ultimately, provide additional FDA-approved treatment options for patients,” Dr. Richard Pazdur, director of the FDA’s Oncology Center of Excellence, stated in an FDA news release.

Rabin cited an International Male Breast Cancer Program study published in Annals of Oncology in 2017, which analyzed 1,500 men with breast cancer in the U.S., Canada and seven European countries. The study reported that the vast majority of afflicted men have estrogen-fueled tumors.

Doctors involved with the study reported that male breast cancer patients require anti-estrogen therapy. They found, however, that only 77% of the men in the study had received this therapy.

Rabin wrote that these men were most commonly treated with surgery, whether it involved a mastectomy (remove breast) or a lumpectomy (remove tumor).

Nonetheless, Dr. Marisa C. Weiss, who was cited in Rabin’s article and who established breastcancer.org, said the men weren’t often treated with radiation, which is common practice for women after a lumpectomy and usually recommended if a large tumor has been removed.

CHECK YOURSELF

One of the biggest problems for men with breast cancer is that they are often diagnosed at an older age because they didn’t self-examine themselves when they were younger.

Experts add in Rabin’s article that pharmaceutical companies tend not to be interested in funding drug trails for men’s breast cancer because of the afflicted population’s small size.

Like women, men with breast cancer should heed warning signs, including:

• A lump in the breast;

• Nipple pain;

• Discharge from the nipple;

• A sore on the nipple or areola;

• An inverted nipple; and/or

• Swollen lymph glands under an arm or arms.

“The risk of breast cancer in men increases with age, and is higher in men who have high estrogen levels or genetic mutations, or who have been exposed to radiation,” Rabin wrote.

Other factors to consider for increased risk of breast cancer in men include Klinefelter syndrome (men who carry an extra X chromosome in their DNA) and family history, Rabin added.

Doctors say all men with breast cancer should be tested for mutations in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes, which are linked to breast and ovarian cancer in women.

Physicians add that men with these mutated genes “are 80 times as likely to develop breast cancer as men without these mutations,” Rabin wrote.