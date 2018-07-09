OFFERS
Unique guitar-shaped hotel opens at Florida Seminole casino

In this July 9, 2018 file photo, two of the final steel beams with signatures along with the American, Seminole Tribe, and the State flags are hoisted during the "Topping Out" ceremony where the beams of the highly anticipated project were ceremonially set atop the giant framework of the guitar shaped tower in Hollywood, Fla. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP, File)

CURT ANDERSON, Associated Press
Originally Published: October 26, 2019 11:55 p.m.

In this July 9, 2018 file photo, the new guitar tower is constructed as part of the guitar-shaped Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino slated to open next year in Hollywood, Fla. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP, File)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — It looks like a rock ‘n’ roll guitar. But this one is 450 feet (137 meters) tall and is a light-beam hotel that the Seminole Tribe wants to become South Florida’s latest tourist destination.

The Guitar Hotel’s grand opening is Thursday on the tribe’s land in Hollywood. It’s the latest step in the Seminole Hard Rock empire, which includes naming rights on the Miami-area stadium where the 2020 Super Bowl will be played.

It’s a unique addition to South Florida’s tourist landscape and no hotel is like it in the world. It has more than 600 rooms and at night, beams of light will mimic the strings of the guitar.

The $1.5 billion project also has a refurbished venue for concerts and other events, starting with Maroon 5 on Friday.

