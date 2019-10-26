Trooper shoots trucker to stop wrong-way big rig
FLAGSTAFF — Authorities say an Arizona state trooper shot and wounded a man driving a big rig the wrong way and through the median during a pursuit after bolting from a traffic stop and commercial vehicle inspection on Interstate 40.
The state Department of Public Safety said the trooper positioned on an overpass near Flagstaff shot the trucker with a rifle Friday, Oct. 25, because the man's "dangerous actions" imperiled other drivers and pursuing troopers in danger.
The agency said in a statement that a package containing a powdery substance was found in the freeway median after a motorist reported seeing something thrown from the truck as it was being pulled over.
The DPS added the wounded man was hospitalized and expected to recover from his injuries. His identity wasn't released.
Click HERE to view the initial post on this story.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Heavy smoke from prescribed burns affecting Yavapai County
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Three accused in series of thefts at Prescott, Prescott Valley stores
- Prescott man arrested for allegedly operating steroid lab
- Homeless Cottonwood man missing; family, friends concerned
- Most frequent 'Do Not Call' list complaint: imposter robocalls
- Home destroyed — Now what?: Couple shares how they're recovering from devastating loss
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: