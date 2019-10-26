Trooper shoots trucker to stop wrong-way big rig

FLAGSTAFF — Authorities say an Arizona state trooper shot and wounded a man driving a big rig the wrong way and through the median during a pursuit after bolting from a traffic stop and commercial vehicle inspection on Interstate 40.

The state Department of Public Safety said the trooper positioned on an overpass near Flagstaff shot the trucker with a rifle Friday, Oct. 25, because the man's "dangerous actions" imperiled other drivers and pursuing troopers in danger.

The agency said in a statement that a package containing a powdery substance was found in the freeway median after a motorist reported seeing something thrown from the truck as it was being pulled over.

The DPS added the wounded man was hospitalized and expected to recover from his injuries. His identity wasn't released.

