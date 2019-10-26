OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Oct. 27
Weather  43.0
Tough Enough to Wear Pink: Campaign donates $6,000 to YRMC for breast cancer care projects
October Breast Cancer Awareness

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: October 26, 2019 10:37 p.m.

The Prescott Frontier Days “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” fundraising efforts this year raised $6,000 that will be donated to Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

“Tough Enough to Wear Pink” is a Wrangler sponsored charity. The company is donating $2,500 toward the rodeo’s own “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” fundraising efforts. Every summer – this coming year it is scheduled for June 13 – the Prescott Frontier Days’ organizers host a “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” fundraising dinner on the rodeo grounds. At the rodeo events that coincide with the Fourth of July festivities, the “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” volunteers have a booth where they sell assorted merchandise and pink bracelets.

Tough Enough to Wear Pink Chairman Denine Graff and her husband, Prescott Frontier Days President Chris Graff, pose in the rodeo office with some of the merchandise used to raise money for the fight against breast cancer. People who are “tough enough to wear pink” in rodeo cowboy country will prove the strength of their mettle at a dinner to raise money for the fight against breast cancer. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

“Whenever we can peddle something we do,” joked “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” Director Mary Ann Suttles.

All the proceeds from these efforts are the invested in the local campaign to fight breast cancer.

Beyond this big donation, Suttles said the charity donates some $750 in gift cards to the Arizona Oncology practice in Prescott Valley. These $30 gift cards to Fry’s Grocery store can be used to buy medicine, groceries or gas.

In more than a decade as a charity event, the Prescott Frontier Days “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” campaign has raised more than $50,000 to directly benefit cancer patients in Yavapai County.

Since 2015, the “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” campaign leaders have partnered with YRMC to fund projects aimed at benefiting area breast cancer patients. As of the upcoming donation, “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” has donated $20,000 to those efforts.

YRMC operates a BreastCare Center on its Prescott Valley campus that offers diagnostic screenings, treatment counseling, support groups and other related services.

Every year, YRMC directs the donation to a specific project, Suttles explained. This year, YRMC Director of Philanthropy John Goodnow said the dollars are to be donated for what the BreastCare Center medical staff refer to as “essential health supports” aimed at helping patients with financial needs who do not qualify for other aid programs. These dollars are intended for such things as food and transportation voucher, wigs, prosthetics and other such items that assist in caring for the whole patient during their process of treatment.

Goodnow praised the generosity of the campaign leaders and volunteers who he described as a “great group” who have fun working together to make such a difference for cancer patients who need a tender touch.

“The unintended benefit of this program is with the staff who feel empowered … to impact people in a very positive way,” Goodnow said. “Typically, all they can do is help with a test or medical care. It feels more immediate to help with something like this.”

