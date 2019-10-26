Preview: No. 10 Badgers poised to make waves in state match

PRESCOTT — One of the most talented teams Prescott boys golf has ever fielded is ready to turn some heads at this year’s Division II State Championship on Monday and Tuesday at Omni Tucson National.

“Overall, the boys have played better this year than what I expected,” said Prescott head coach Dan Osterloh. “I kind of expected them to be about a No. 15 team in state and I thought if they played really well, they could sneak into the top 10. And they played really well and were able to do so.”

It’s no secret that the Badgers put in a lot of work to get where they’re at today. Osterloh said the team started practicing for this season way back in February, which evidently has paid off as they finished within the top 10 teams that earn an automatic bid to the state match.

For most of the regular season, Prescott hovered around the No. 10 spot and was ultimately able to sneak in by finishing a full stroke ahead of the next-best team. The rest of the top 10 includes No. 1 Highley, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Casteel, No. 4 Williams Field, No. 5 Arcadia, No. 6 Salpointe Catholic, No. 7 Cactus Shadows, No. 8 Ironwood Ridge and No. 9 Saguaro. Seton Catholic and Coconino are the two teams that qualified from the state play-in match.

During their last outing at the John Uidenich Memorial Invitational in Cottonwood, the Badgers delivered a historic performance. Over 18 holes, they shot a team score of 308, which was the best round Prescott has had in over 20 years, according to Osterloh.

“We’re peaking at the right time. The last [regular-season] match of the year was the best match that Prescott has seen in a long time,” Osterloh said. “So seeing them play as well as they did in their last match, I think really gets them set up to play well and hopefully outperform their rating at state.”

Individually, Carter Libis — who is a transfer from a small town in South Dakota — shot an astounding 66 at the John Uidenich Memorial Invitational. Chance Hill shot a 76 while Nick Ruhrer shot an 82, Cade Buettner shot an 84 and Beniam Osterloh shot an 87.

As talented as this group is, Osterloh believes the chemistry amongst the team is really what’s taken their game to the next level.

“We just have a really good bunch of boys that love the game and have really bonded and become a golf family,” Osterloh said. “The team chemistry allowed our transfer student Carter Libis to step in and instantly feel like family. So it’s been a very special season watching these kids grow together.”

THE COURSE

The Catalina Course at Omni Tucson National Resort, the site of the state match, has been selected as one of Golf Digest’s “75 Best Golf Resorts in North America.” It is parkland style with eight sparkling lakes and 80 bunkers with the 18th hole considered as one of the most challenging finishing holes on the PGA Tour.

For the most part, this course is unfamiliar to the Badgers. However, Osterloh said that some players would try to make it down to play a couple rounds before the start of the match on Monday.

TEE TIMES

Prescott will be the 10th team to tee off on Monday and will start on the 10th hole. Libis will have the earliest tee time at 11:20 a.m. followed by Hill at 11:30 a.m., Buettner at 11:40 a.m., Ruhrer at 11:50 a.m. and Brent Chambers at noon.

