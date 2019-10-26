The Prescott Downtown Partnership celebrates 20 years
Originally Published: October 26, 2019 7:48 p.m.
Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli congratulates Kendal Jaspers, director of the Prescott Downtown Partnership, and PDP Board President Sheri Shaw at PDP’s annual meeting Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. The Prescott Downtown Partnership is celebrating its 20th year.
Most Read
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Heavy smoke from prescribed burns affecting Yavapai County
- Three accused in series of thefts at Prescott, Prescott Valley stores
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Home destroyed — Now what?: Couple shares how they're recovering from devastating loss
- Man in custody after report of sexual assault
- Dump truck tears down utility poles, damages traffic signals
- Yavapai County jury finds local fiduciary guilty of fraud and theft
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: