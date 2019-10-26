A place of comfort, a source of information: Heart & Soul breast cancer support group offers hope

Women in breast cancer support groups don’t just sit around and complain. They do express feelings about having cancer and going through treatment and what that all entails. They share laughs as well.

The Heart & Soul Breast Cancer Resource Group, held from 4 to 5 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of the month, at the BreastCare Center at Yavapai Regional Medical Center East, is a safe place for all women diagnosed with breast cancer.

The newly diagnosed can speak with women who are going through, or have completed, treatment. The survivors share their struggles, joys and wisdom. In addition, the group often has a guest speaker to talk on subjects of interest such as a pharmacist with information on different medications, or a nutritionist who can talk about healthy meals.

Some women have other sources of support such as friends and family, and they may not want to participate in a group setting. One Prescott Valley woman who decided not to join said she thought her positive attitude helped throughout her diagnosis, surgery and recovery. “I thought I could get through it on my own knowing there were groups out there if I needed them,” she said.

For Deborah Portzer, a 30-year cancer survivor, it was a different matter. She has survived three bouts of cancer. “I have everything good to say about it,” regarding Heart & Soul.

“We have a nurse, so if we have any questions, she answers right then or says she will ask a doctor and get back with us,” Portzer, 65, explained. “We all have different needs — emotional, physical, spiritual.”

When she attends a support group, she is with women who know what is involved with a cancer diagnosis. Some don’t want to express their fears with husbands or family, and the group provides a safe place to cry if one needs to, she said.

Women ask about medicines and side effects, is this normal? She said she doesn’t always know which women are bald because they wear beautiful wigs. Then one will pull it off and say, “Look!” and everyone laughs.

Portzer’s story started with her first mammogram and cancer diagnosis at age 35. The cancer returned in 2000 at age 46, and she had both breasts removed. In 2016, she broke her femur. It had been eaten away by breast cancer cells.

“I’m very at peace. I think when you accept any illness or anything — death, divorce, whatever — then you try to work to help yourself,” she said. “The best thing about this is that I can still help people. When I help others, I don’t think about myself.”

Clinical Navigator Terri Snyder, RN, BreastCare Center, often is present at Heart & Soul. She said the women talk about everything — difficulty with treatment, losing their hair, some are emotional, some not, being ill, radiation, problems or good experiences.

“Everyone goes through different things, everyone is unique, and there are different types of cancer,” Snyder said. “We just let them talk about what they want to talk about that day.”

She added a reminder that there is life after breast cancer. Some women in the group form good friendships and go out and do things in the community together.

Portzer agrees. “Any kind of support group is good for you. Some women don’t want to go because, ‘it brings me down listening to others’ stories.’ I say, ‘But weren’t you at one time in that situation? You can be there to help them.’ We learn from each other. We bond. We’re a sisterhood. We understand. This is a place of hope.”

The BreastCare Center is located next to YRMC East, 7700 E. Florentine Road, Prescott Valley.

For more information, call 928-442-8841.