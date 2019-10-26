Obituary: Terry Lawrence White Sr.

Terry Lawrence White Sr. “slipped the surly bonds of earth,” (High Flight-John Gillespie Magee Jr.) on Thursday September 5, 2019 at the age of 76. “High Flight” was his favorite poem. Terry built and flew model airplanes with his dad Larry a beginning to his love for flight. He owned and flew his own Cessna plane for several years. He always wanted to be a commercial pilot.

Terry was born June 1, 1943 in Marshalltown Iowa to Lawrence and Clarice (Ludlow) White. Terry was an only child and grew up in the rural community in a house his parents designed and built, He enjoyed visiting his grandparents on their farms.

Terry played football and clarinet in High School. At the age 16 Terry started working as a stocker for the local Smitty’s grocery store. Clyde Smith one of the owners saw Terry’s potential and offered Terry a position in management if he would move out to Arizona to help start a chain of Smitty’s Grocery Stores.

Terry was a hard worker and worked around the clock, he would even sleep on the conveyer belts to get some rest and then back at it again. He attended ASU for his degree in business administration and moved up in management very quickly to Vice President of Smitty’s, working side by side with the President Tom Hickey. He enjoyed his work and loved his customers. Terry is credited for developing the idea of the gravity stack bins for soda bottles and cans used in businesses today all over the world.

Terry fell in love with Carol as he trained her to be one of the top cashiers at Smitty’s. Together they had two wonderful children Terry I and Carie. The family enjoyed going to Rocky Point Atcing on the beaches and dune buggy hill. He was a lieutenant for the Army National Guard.

He had the honor of being a personal driver for the General. He was A Scout Leader and Scout Master, participated in the local March of dimes Telethons, Mug Bogging events, a School bus driver and a bow hunter. He was one of the first registered bow hunters in Arizona and helped bring 3-D Archery shoots to Prescott. After retiring from Smitty’s for over 20 years the family moved north to the Prescott area. He then joined the Fry’s grocery team and was a head clerk at the Fair Street store for years. One of his famous sayings was, “All package help to the front please. All package help”. Terry was Mr. April for the Men of Prescott Calendar and also very well known as the Kenny Rogers of Prescott.

Terry was proceeded in death by his parents, Larry and Clarice White; stepfathers, George Marquis and Eugene Alsbaugh. Terry Sr. is survived by his former wife Carol (Cleckner) White; his son, Terry I, his wife, Heidi (Wilhelm) White with their children Morgan, T2, Dawson and Payson; his daughter, Carie (White) Hughes, her husband, John Hughes and their daughter Bristol MackLee Hughes. The Cleckner family loved him like a brother. Helen Cleckner, Mary Salzwimmer, Bob and Becky Cleckner, Bill and Barbara Cleckner, Ron and Carolyn Cleckner, Cathy and Jeff Urgitus, cousins, nieces, nephews.

Terry was Firm but Fair. He will be missed tremendously but will remain close to our hearts forever. He is now flying with Our Heavenly Father. Our Daddy always said, “That people may not remember what you said but they will ALWAYS remember how you made them feel.” Please join us for a Celebration Of Life at Cherry Creek Ranch Venue, 938 S Foothill Drive, Dewey Arizona 86327 on Sunday November 3, 2019. OPEN HOUSE: 1:00 p.m. - 4 p.m. RSVP to Carie Hughes, 928 848 8717,cariehughes1@gmail.com.

Information provided by survivors.

