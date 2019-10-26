OFFERS
Obituary: Ron Solt

Ron Solt

Ron Solt

Originally Published: October 26, 2019 7:38 p.m.

Ron Solt passed away at home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 his 61st year of residence in Prescott.

He was born in No. Platte, Neb., April 13, 1932 to Vernon E. and Ellena Griffith Solt.

He had spent a good part of his 87.5 years in the business community from 1963 to early 2002, owning and operating the largest independent clothing store in Northern Arizona.

He loved his home, his coffee group, his friends at the Congregational Church.

He was a past chief of the Smoki People and he wore this special ring proudly on his hand.

He assumed what became a pivotal role on the Council decision about whether we could undertake the cost of building a new library.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Anne, his children David, Karen and Paul and his five grandsons, Daniel, Joshua and Jeremy, who were born in the U.K. and Jason and Adam of Flagstaff, as well as daughter-in-law, Mary Beth of the U.K. and Kentucky, and new grand daughter in law Rachel of Montana.

Services will be held at the First Congregational Church 216 E. Gurley Prescott on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Gifts may be made to the church in which he was a member for 61 years.

Arrangements were in entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

