OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 26
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Patricia Ann Hedgpeth

Patricia Ann Hedgpeth

Patricia Ann Hedgpeth

Originally Published: October 26, 2019 7:27 p.m.

Patricia Ann Hedgpeth was born July 9, 1934 to Doris Stafford and Fay Shures in Jamestown, New York. Pat had one older brother Garth A. Shures (deceased). She and her former husband Charles Vernon Hedgpeth (deceased) had one daughter, Cindie Irene Palmer (deceased) May 16, 1959. Pat is survived by five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Pat supported her father Fay “Granddad” until his passing in 1991.

Pat graduated Tempe Union High School, May 27, 1953. She spent time in Germany as an Army wife from 1964 to 1968. Pat lived in Arizona for 72 years. She lived in Sierra Vista, Tempe, Surprise, Chino Valley, Prescott, and Prescott Valley during those years. She worked for the School District while Cindie grew up and worked for Yavapai County as a bookkeeper thereafter. She loved working for the county so much she retired twice. Pat was a huge supporter of the AYSA and AYSO soccer leagues, taught local children how to bowl on Saturdays and Volunteered with AARP as a tax preparer for over thirty years.

Pat has been a lifelong Christian and worshiped at the Church of Christ with her second family of brethren and sisters. Everywhere the grandchildren went with Pat, it was like being in the company of a local celebrity. People would pop up and wrap their arms around her and share their memories of working or volunteering with her with such pride, it made them feel proud to be her grandchildren.

Pat left an impression on everyone she knew. She was tiny but mighty. Stubborn as they come. She loved playing cards, baking pies, crunching numbers and being an independent working woman. Patricia was laid to rest after her battle with pancreatic cancer October 11, 2019, at 85 years of age.

She survived the passing of her entire immediate family and her grandchildren find peace that she can return and rejoice with them at last. Her memorial service will be at Church of Christ, 1495 E. Rosser Street, Prescott, Ariz. 86301, Friday November 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a potluck lunch at the Stone Ridge Community Center. All are welcome to attend.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Lois Fay Lawrence
Obituary: Patricia (Pat) Irene Welch
Obituary: Elizabeth Ann Cole Hyre
Obituary: Patricia (Pat) Bacus Cauthen
Obituary: Patricia Ann Addis

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries