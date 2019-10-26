Obituary: Patricia Ann Hedgpeth

Patricia Ann Hedgpeth was born July 9, 1934 to Doris Stafford and Fay Shures in Jamestown, New York. Pat had one older brother Garth A. Shures (deceased). She and her former husband Charles Vernon Hedgpeth (deceased) had one daughter, Cindie Irene Palmer (deceased) May 16, 1959. Pat is survived by five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Pat supported her father Fay “Granddad” until his passing in 1991.

Pat graduated Tempe Union High School, May 27, 1953. She spent time in Germany as an Army wife from 1964 to 1968. Pat lived in Arizona for 72 years. She lived in Sierra Vista, Tempe, Surprise, Chino Valley, Prescott, and Prescott Valley during those years. She worked for the School District while Cindie grew up and worked for Yavapai County as a bookkeeper thereafter. She loved working for the county so much she retired twice. Pat was a huge supporter of the AYSA and AYSO soccer leagues, taught local children how to bowl on Saturdays and Volunteered with AARP as a tax preparer for over thirty years.

Pat has been a lifelong Christian and worshiped at the Church of Christ with her second family of brethren and sisters. Everywhere the grandchildren went with Pat, it was like being in the company of a local celebrity. People would pop up and wrap their arms around her and share their memories of working or volunteering with her with such pride, it made them feel proud to be her grandchildren.

Pat left an impression on everyone she knew. She was tiny but mighty. Stubborn as they come. She loved playing cards, baking pies, crunching numbers and being an independent working woman. Patricia was laid to rest after her battle with pancreatic cancer October 11, 2019, at 85 years of age.

She survived the passing of her entire immediate family and her grandchildren find peace that she can return and rejoice with them at last. Her memorial service will be at Church of Christ, 1495 E. Rosser Street, Prescott, Ariz. 86301, Friday November 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a potluck lunch at the Stone Ridge Community Center. All are welcome to attend.

Information provided by survivors.