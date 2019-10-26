Obituary Notice: Leanna Lou Johnson

Leanna Lou Johnson, age 69, of Prescott, Ariz., born March 16th, 1950 in Phoenix, Ariz., passed away on October 19th, 2019 in Prescott. Graveside services will be held on Monday, October 28th, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., at Heritage Memorial Park Cemetery, 12000 East Heritage Lane, in Dewey, Ariz. Arrangements are entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.