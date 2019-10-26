Obituary: Michael I. Opean

Michael I. Opean died in his home in Prescott, Arizona, September 3, 2019, twenty-seven days before his 84th birthday.

Mike is survived by Janet, “the Love Of My Life”, his wife of 60 years, their son Gregory; daughters; Amelia and Elizabeth and also their four grandchildren, Hannah, Grace, Aria and Caedmon. Mike was preceded in death by his father, David, mother, Blanche, sister, Janice Brooks, and his eldest son, Brian Opean. Born in Chicago, Illinois on October 1, 1935, Mike grew up in Los Angeles, California, graduated from Fairfax High School and went on to earn a BA in Business from UCLA. During his seven years in the United States Marine Corps, Mike attained to the rank of Captain. As a helicopter pilot he flew 160+ missions in Vietnam.

Mike was then appointed to Marine Helicopter Squadron One, (HMX-1) where he was responsible for transporting President Lyndon B. Johnson and other dignitaries, as directed by the Marine Corps & the White House Military Office. During his service as a Marine, a strong loyalty to and love for his fellow Marines was forged, one that would last a lifetime.

After his time in the Marine Corps, Mike enjoyed a 30-year career as an airline pilot for American Airlines, during which he was promoted to the rank of Captain. When asked about all his “accomplishments”, Mike had said that he wanted to be known simply as “a loving dad & grandpa.”

On November 4, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., a short military funeral will be held at the National Cemetery in Prescott, Arizona. All are welcome to attend as we celebrate Mike’s life, a man loved by his family, liked by his friends and neighbors and respected by so many.

