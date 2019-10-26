OFFERS
Obituary: Marlys Winkels-Streff

Marlys Winkels-Streff

Marlys Winkels-Streff

Originally Published: October 26, 2019 7:39 p.m.

Marlys Winkels-Streff was born in Canby, Minnesota on January 4, 1927. Her parents were Clarence and Elizabeth Anderson. She graduated from Canby High School in 1944 and from the College of St. Catherine Nursing program in 1947. She was employed by Monson Clinic in Canby until her marriage to Robert J (“Spike”) Winkels. Their five children are Bob (Debra), Mary Beth (Keith Rensberger), Jeff (Betty), Mona (Larry Massimo), and Anne Marie (Jay Heatwole).

Marlys and Spike moved to Prescott, Arizona in 1973. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Church, participated with Spike in many real estate renovations, enjoyed a variety of creative hobbies, hiking, bird-watching, RV travel and worldwide excursions. Spike died in 2003. Marlys married a former classmate, Dr. John D. Streff, in 2005. He passed away in 2010.

Marlys is survived by a large family of children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and stepsons. She is preceded in death by husbands Robert and John, grandson Matthew McMahon and great grandsons, Hunter Rensberger and Levi Hunt.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Marlys at the Las Fuentes Resort Village in Prescott, Arizona on Wednesday, October 30 at 10:30 am. Her final resting place will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Canby, Minnesota. There will be a graveside service for Marlys on Saturday, November 9 at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Marlys’ favorite charities: St. Jude Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee or Yavapai Exceptional Industries in Prescott, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.

