Obituary: James Denford (“JD”) Pitts

James Denford (“JD”) Pitts of Brentwood, Tenn., passed away on October 20, 2019, at the age of 90. JD is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jennifer; two stepdaughters, Alison and Lisa; daughters, Rachel and Stephanie; and sister, Johnnie Annis Rowe.

Born in London, Arkansas, the son of Edna Jewell Price and Joseph Oscar Pitts, JD spent his childhood in Prescott, Arizona. JD worked as a safety engineer for the U.S. Bureau of Mines and the Mine Safety and Health Administration in Washington, D. C.

In 1972 he was awarded the Citation for Valor from the Secretary of the Interior for his courageous action in the rescue of two miners trapped by a fire in the Sunshine Silver Mine in Kellogg, Idaho.

JD will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, loyal friend, and craftsman extraordinaire. He had a lively sense of humor, was a passionate animal lover, an avid bridge player, a talented pool player, and an outgoing friend and neighbor who touched the hearts of many.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of the United States.

A complete obituary and an online guestbook are available at AustinFuneralService.com (615) 377-0775.





Information provided by survivors.

