Obituary: Donna P. Bullington
Donna P. Bullington was born on May 12, 1929 in Seattle, Washington to Paul Gaerisch and Lillian (Briggs) Gaerisch. Donna’s husband, Jack A. Bullington proceeded her in death and a half sister, June (Gaerisch).
She enjoyed volunteering for Prescott People Who Care, Homemakers of America, and her church, Prescott Christian Church. She would like to be known as “one who loved God, Family, and Friends”.
Donna passed away on October 13, 2019 in Prescott, Ariz. and was survived by her two children, Linda J. Clegg and Brent W. Bullington and their spouses, Charlie Clegg and Chris Bullington; four grandchildren, Christine Brown, Brian Reed, Cherlyn Soto (Bullington) and Jason Bullington. Donna also had 7 great-grandchildren, Marissa, Joshua, Katelyn, Lindsay, Vincent and Rhea and Gavin and one great-great granddaughter, Juniper.
Donna’s memorial services will be held Friday, November 1st, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Prescott Christian Church, 501 Senator Hwy, in Prescott.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Donna’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by survivors.
