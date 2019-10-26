Need2Know: Lazy G Brewhouse on Leroux Street; Uncle Bud’s Place offers Cajun, barbecue; Ma Kush’s Boutique opens on Fair Street

LAZY G BREWHOUSE OPENS ON LEROUX

Nestled among the trees in an older neighborhood two blocks south of downtown Prescott, the Lazy G Brewhouse, 220 W. Leroux St., stands out like a beacon in the night.

In the spring of 2018, owner Jim Bellington began clearing the site of the former Lazy G Trailer Park to build a brewhouse, which brews its own beer and operates a spacious restaurant in an Industrial-style building covered with corrugated metal siding.

Prescott-based Haley Construction started building the brewhouse last November. It has now been open for eight weeks, maintaining a family-friendly vibe with a spacious outdoor patio.

“We would’ve liked to have been open earlier in the summer,” Bellington said from the bar Oct. 22. “We ended up opening Aug. 23 to the public. We’ve had a wonderful reception from the local community, both regarding the building itself — what we’ve created here — and the food.”

The brewhouse is open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m. weekdays.

For more information, call Lazy G Brewhouse at 928-445-2994.

UNCLE BUD’S PLACE OFFERS CAJUN FOOD AT FRONTIER VILLAGE

When chef Chris Buell (pronounced Byoo-ul) sold his café and catering company in Rochester, New York, he relocated to the Southwest to be closer to his family.

Rochester’s loss turned into Prescott’s gain, as Buell recently opened Uncle Bud’s Place, 1781 E. Highway 69, at the Frontier Village shopping center in Prescott. Located next to the Fujiyama Japanese restaurant and Frontier Village Dental Care, you can eat in or order carryout.

Buell also brought his spice blend company, Uncle Bud’s Blends (unclebudsblends.com), with him. In actuality, as Buell puts it, “the search for a space to produce my blends morphed into Uncle Bud’s Place.”

Uncle Bud’s Place serves Cajun, Creole, barbecue and homestyle food, and it’s a tribute to his dad, Elmer “Bud” Buell. Chris sells all of his spices, rubs, barbecue sauces, dressings and merchandise there, too.

Chris started cooking at home with Bud at age 8. He later spent 35 years as a professional chef and restaurateur.

“The food is a product of my dad’s teachings and how I expanded on those concepts as a chef,” Chris said.

He added that some of his recipes are more than 50 years old.

“There is no fryer and there is no microwave,” he said on his website, unclebudsplace.com. “Instead we cook with cast iron. We roast, we bake and we smoke, low and slow.”

MA KUSH’S NATURAL BOUTIQUE ARRIVES ON FAIR STREET

Lyn Kusher and her son, Tomas, recently opened Ma Kush’s Boutique at 931 Fair Street, across from the Fry’s grocery store.

The boutique features a curated collection of curios, vintage clothing and accessories, as well as other products for people and pets.

“Growing up on a farm in a family of seven children, I have been cooking and gardening all my life,” Kusher said in a news release. “I have spent many years researching and studying the mixology and blending of plants, flowers and herbs for numerous benefits.”

Kusher added that she uses her own flowers and herbs to create her products.

The boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and its entrance is toward the back of a cottage.

Kusher also sells Abrazo’s Mexican handiwork from San Miguel de Allende and Prickly Pear Kombucha, which is homemade by Tomas.

For more information, visit makushsnatural.com.

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039. To submit items for the Courier’s Need2Know, email editors@prescottaz.com; for legal advertisements, email ssialega@prescottaz.com.