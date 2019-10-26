OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 26
Weather  43.0 weather icon
NAZ Suns select Miami’s Anthony Lawrence with No. 1 draft pick
NBA G League

Miami's Anthony Lawrence II (3) drives against Wake Forest's Ikenna Smart (35) during the second half of an ACC tournament game in Charlotte, N.C., on March 12, 2019. Lawrence was selected No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA G League Draft by the Northern Arizona Suns on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (Nell Redmond/AP, file)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: October 26, 2019 10:39 a.m.

Updated as of Saturday, October 26, 2019 1 PM

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated from a previous version.

PHOENIX — The Northern Arizona Suns selected Miami’s Anthony Lawrence II with the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2019 NBA G League Draft on Saturday morning.

Lawrence, a 6-foot-7, 207-pound guard, finished his four-year career with the Hurricanes ranked 34th overall in scoring with 1,043 points. He played in 130 total games, which was tied for fifth most in program history.

“Looking at the entire draft board, he was a late addition. He was playing overseas recently. … He fit a need for us, No. 1, which was at the wing. We were looking for shooting and size at the wing,” Suns General Manager Jeff Feld said.

The St. Petersburg, Florida, native started 32 games during Miami’s 2018-19 campaign, averaging 12.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Lawrence finished his senior season with five double-doubles, including a 20-point, 10 rebound, three-steal effort against Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament last March.

“Anthony shows a nice overall skill package to create for others and shoot a little bit. He fits what we’re looking for,” Feld said.

Lawrence was unavailable for comment.

SUNS DRAFT HISTORY

Lawrence is the second No. 1 overall selection the Suns have made in club history. Eric Stuteville was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft by the Suns out of Sacramento State.

Five players have been selected in the Top 10 by Northern Arizona, including Michael Bryson (8th, 2016), Stuteville, Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson (6th, 2017), Aaron Epps (6th, 2018) and now Lawrence.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS

With the No. 15 overall pick, Northern Arizona selected forward Keljin Blevins out of Montana State.

The No. 15 pick was acquired in a September trade when the Suns acquired the returning player rights of Brandon Ashley and the pick in exchange for the returning player rights to Hollis Thompson.

Blevins signed with the Portland Trail Blazers back in September to attend training camp, but was released after not making the roster. He played in three games for the Trail Blazers during the 2019 NBA Las Vegas Summer League.

For Montana State, the 6-foot-6, 200-pound Hot Springs, Arkansas, native averaged 11.8 points per game and led the team in rebounding with 5.9 boards per game.

As for the third pick in the first round Saturday, Northern Arizona selected Jahmal McMurray out of SMU with the No. 21 overall selection, which was acquired in a trade earlier this week with Raptors 905.

The Suns flipped McMurray in a trade Saturday to Long Island for Miles Reynolds, who was selected 27th overall in the draft out of Oklahoma. Northern Arizona also acquired former two-way player Jeremy Senglin (Weber State) in the deal.

“We have a relationship with Miles, he was around and played pickup over the summer. He’s someone we think can compete for a spot with us,” Feld said.

Since Northern Arizona had 12 players signed already, the league allows only 15 in training camp, so the Suns had to forfeit their final four picks (No. 29, 33, 57, 85) in Saturday’s draft.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

Most Read
7 days
30 days

