Municipalities keeping an eye on vacant properties, structures

About a month ago, on a rain-soaked day, a dilapidated structure right in the center of Prescott went up in flames.

The building, which was located on Sonora Dr. adjacent the Greenways Trail System, had been vacant for a long time and was known to be frequented by transients.

While it was clear the fire started from within the building, the cause was labeled “undetermined.”

“We use ‘undetermined’ when we can’t say ‘this is exactly what happened,’” said Don Devendorf, Prescott’s fire marshal.

Though such properties are privately owned, local municipalities try to keep an eye on them to ensure they don’t pose a safety risk to the community.

“We let the police department know about them and then check on them monthly,” Devendorf said.

In this particular case, actions had been taken in the months and years prior to the fire to mitigate safety concerns on the property.

Building officials had labeled the structure unsafe to occupy, requiring the property owner to board up doorways and windows to limit access. There are currently four other buildings in Prescott considered unsafe to occupy, Devendorf said.

A complaint had also been made to city code enforcement officials several months before the fire regarding the property’s exterior condition (trash, debris, weeds, etc.).

“We looked at it and there was a lot of overgrowth and weeds, so we did open a case,” said Tyler Goodman, assistant to the city manager for the City of Prescott.

The property owner complied with the city’s requirements and everything settled down until the fire took place.

At that point, city officials determined that no amount of boarding up would be sufficient to protect the public from the property, so they asked that the building be torn down and fenced off.

“The property owner said ‘okay,’ and he had it down in a few days,” Devendorf said.

Had the owner not been willing to cooperate with the requirements, the city could have taken more significant steps.

ENFORCEMENT ABILITIES

In the case of weeds and debris, if a property owner does not deal with the issue after several notices in the mail, local municipalities have the ability to file for a warrant so they may go onto the property and deal with the concerns themselves. The town or city will then put a lien on the property equal to the cost of resolving the issue.

If a building is in such bad shape that it needs to be torn down, but the property owner is unwilling to do so, the municipality can turn to its governing body and request that the structure be condemned.

“A condemnation is a taking, so there has to be due process,” Devendorf said.



Once a building is condemned, the city might hire a contractor to demolish the building and once again place a lien on the property equal to the cost of the work. This final step is extremely rare.

“No one can remember a time when we went through the condemnation process,” Devendorf said after speaking with several other city officials.

IDENTIFYING VIOLATIONS

As for how property code violations are identified in the first place, there is some variance between the local municipalities.

Prescott, for instance, is completely complaint driven.

“We don’t do proactive enforcement; meaning we don’t go out and look for things to put people in violation for,” said Bryn Stotler, Prescott’s Community Development Director.

She said this is partly a financial decision by the city given that proactive enforcement requires a certain amount of time and effort. But it’s also philosophical in nature, she said.

“We don’t even call it code enforcement anymore,” Stotler said. “We call it neighborhood services, because we’re framing the relationship as an opportunity to deal with community members in a positive way and to gain positive results.”

Dewey-Humbolt and Chino Valley are similar in this regard.

Prescott Valley, on the other hand, is very proactive with its enforcement.

“We have a system where at any point in town, a property in Prescott Valley is viewed from the street twice a year by our code enforcement officers,” said Richard Parker, Prescott Valley’s Community Development Director.

Prescott Valley stance is that by ensuring the town’s codes are being followed, it creates a more desirable product.

“It’s absolutely positive to the town, because then people want to live here and people are proud of their properties,” Parker said. “If there’s a problem with one property, then that tends to snowball down the street.”

