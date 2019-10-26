OFFERS
Motorcyclist injured in crash on 89; others ignore barricades

Prescott Fire and Lifeline Ambulance crews work the scene of a motorcycle crash on Highway 89, just south of Ponderosa Park Road, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (Conrad Jackson, PFD/Courtesy)

Prescott Fire and Lifeline Ambulance crews work the scene of a motorcycle crash on Highway 89, just south of Ponderosa Park Road, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (Conrad Jackson, PFD/Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 26, 2019 1:56 p.m.

Two Prescott Fire engines and a Lifeline Ambulance unit responded shortly before noon Saturday, Oct. 26, to reports of a motorcycle down on Highway 89, just south of Ponderosa Park Road.

Arriving units found a man in his 20s had lost control on a curve and laid his motorcycle down, sliding into oncoming traffic, according to a news release.

While he was not struck by the oncoming vehicles, the rider did sustain serious but non-life threatening injuries. The rider had been wearing protective riding gear in addition to a helmet. His injuries were stabilized on scene and he was packaged for transport.

He was taken by ground ambulance to Yavapai Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

The highway was closed to traffic in both directions for 30 minutes while the patient was treated and evaluated for the possibility of a helicopter flight to a trauma center.

During that time, in two separate incidents, motorcycle riders attempted to drive through barricades that had been placed across the roadway well in advance of the scene. They were both stopped and an additional cone was placed next to an engine to further discourage drivers from squeezing through.

The Prescott Fire Department would like to remind everyone that failure to abide by emergency closures of roadways can result in injury to first responders and negatively impacts operations, such as landing a helicopter. Roadways will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so.

Information provided by the Prescott Fire Department.

