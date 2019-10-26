DPS seeks 21-year-old fugitive

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in seeking Cortlynn Michelle Meyer, 21, according to a news release from Yavapai Silent Witness.

Meyer, described as a white woman who is 5-foot-5 and 115 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, was last seen in the Rimrock area with her last known address being on Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. She also has ties to the Cottonwood area and is known to frequent residences in the areas of Shade Road and Waldron Road in Rimrock.

She is being sought after the DPA State Gang Task Force detectives performed a traffic stop in the area of Valley Vista Road and Lookout Point in Rimrock on a black 1999 Acura Coupe. While the driver was arrested Meyer, the passenger, assumed the identity of someone else in order to avoid being identified.

Meyer has active probation violation warrants stemming from charges of Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Taking the Identity of Another, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and DUI. She is now facing an additional charge of Taking the Identity of Another.

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $250 cash reward for anyone with information that leads to Meyer’s arrest. To earn the reward, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All calls are anonymous and you never have to give your name.

Information and photos provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.