Chamber Focus: The LazyG Brewhouse ribbon cutting
Originally Published: October 26, 2019 7:45 p.m.
The Prescott Chamber of Commerce ambassadors welcomed another new business to Prescott with a ribbon-cutting celebration Friday, Oct. 18. The LazyG Brewhouse, 220 W. Leroux St., and owners Jim and Jean Marie Bellington were conducting their grand opening. For more information, call 928-445-2994 or visit www.lazygbrewhouse.com.
Most Read
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Heavy smoke from prescribed burns affecting Yavapai County
- Three accused in series of thefts at Prescott, Prescott Valley stores
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Home destroyed — Now what?: Couple shares how they're recovering from devastating loss
- Man in custody after report of sexual assault
- Dump truck tears down utility poles, damages traffic signals
- Yavapai County jury finds local fiduciary guilty of fraud and theft
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: