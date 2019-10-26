OFFERS
Breast cancer survivor: Nancy von Rohr

Originally Published: October 26, 2019 8:30 p.m.

In January 2018 at my “annual wellness check,” my doctor told me I should get a mammogram. I replied “Doctor, I’m 80. I think if I was going to get breast cancer, I’d have it by now.” And I actually had read some articles where doctors were telling women over 80 that they no longer needed to be tested. He looked me straight in the eye and said “Get a mammogram!” So I did. The mammogram resu lted in identifying a tumor in my left breast. Due to some unforeseen mix-ups and delays, etc. I was never contacted by the surgeon until July of that same year. He scheduled me for a biopsy mid-July. The biopsy was on Friday. Much to my surprise, I got a phone call the very next morning informing me that I had breast cancer. The moment he said cancer, I of course never heard anything else. My husband was away on a trip. I think I cried most of that day and part of the next. No woman ever wants to hear those words. They are scary, and of course, the first thing you think of is your own mortality.

The next week was filled with a series of tests (also scary). The following week, I met with the surgeon and my lumpectomy was scheduled for the first week in August. After that was done, we waited for the results, etc. I was then sent to a medical oncologist down in Phoenix to determine what kind of treatment would be the best for me. I was totally against having chemotherapy as I have known close relatives and friends and saw first-hand what chemo can do to a person. In my heart of hearts, I knew I did not want to do this but wasn’t sure what I would do if he recommended that. Fortunately, with the results he had from the lumpectomy, he recommended radiation treatment. I was so thankful. Not that radiation was going to be easy. As a result of all the research that has been done on breast cancer, I had to undergo 20 radiation treatments, where friends I knew that had breast cancer had to go through 40 plus treatments. I don’t know if the dosage is now stronger or what. It took everything out of me. It did take months to get my strength and stamina back.

I feel blessed that my cancer was discovered when it was. I certainly benefited from all the research that has gone on these past years. I would urge women 80 and older, get those mammograms.

