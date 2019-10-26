OFFERS
Breast cancer survivor: Mike Gaston

Originally Published: October 26, 2019 10:07 p.m.

I am a male breast cancer survivor. We represent just 1% of all breast cancers, but because of later detection and reluctance to get treatment due to the stigma, the male version has a higher death rate than the female version.

I felt a small lump under the skin of my left breast in early 2014. My doctor sent me to a breast cancer surgeon, who ran me through the usual tests: mammogram (I didn’t have an appointment, but let’s just say they squeezed me in), ultrasound and biopsy. The biopsy revealed “atypical cells,” which I didn’t know was a thing, so we did a lumpectomy. The lab work on the lumpectomy revealed early Stage 1 cancer, so I had a mastectomy of my left breast on Feb. 27. The two lymph nodes were clear, and happily, there was no need for chemo or radiation. My journey through cancer land took about six weeks, far shorter than most, and I’m grateful.

Breast cancer is a very pink world, and I learned a lot. There were plenty of chances to laugh, in some cases at jokes that won’t make the social media pages of a pastor (I work at Heights Church). One I CAN mention is my wife’s refusal to let me get a tattoo over the scar that says “replace your divots.”

I came away with great respect for those whose stories are far longer and more challenging than mine. I’m honored to be part of the breast cancer sorority, and am glad to say that I fought like a girl. I’ve had a couple of opportunities to speak about the male breast cancer experience, and am eager to raise awareness of this side of that world. Guys need to check ‘em too, and not ignore what they find.

I photoshopped some blue into the famous pink ribbon, and I use this when I post about my experience. There are ribbons floating around the male breast cancer social media world that are half blue and half pink, but I can imagine women saying “Isn’t that just like a guy? They have 1% of the cancer, but want 50% of the ribbon.”

