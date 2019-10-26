Breast cancer survivor: Marjorie J. Wynn

Approximately 40 years ago, I discovered a lump in my left breast. My husband and I began a search for a doctor with extensive experience in dealing with breast cancer. God led us to a top-notch doctor who, after testing, determined that I needed to have surgery. He was not sure if the breast would have to be removed, but I agreed for him to do whatever was necessary. When I woke up, I discovered that he had to do a modified radical mastectomy, and I was flat on my left side. My doctor spent innumerable hours in the hospital encouraging me.

As a precaution, the doctor and I decided he should take the tissue out of the right breast. Now I was totally front-flat. This was not a big deal except when on my way to teach sixth grade, I would look down, and OOPS! Forgot my bean bags (prosthetics). Had to drive back home to get them and put them in the pockets in my bra. Then one day, during a conference with a parent, I looked down – FLAT! Better get reconstruction.



Again, I searched-and-found a top-notch plastic surgeon. I told him that with reconstruction, I wanted to be the same size as Dolly Parton. I finally agreed to be one size larger than I’d been. He, along with innumerable interns, took skin from my back for surgery — even though I had suggested he take the skin from my stomach, thighs, or rear end. Using the skin from my back, he created two breasts, inserted two implants, and created two beautiful breasts. Staff took a lot of pictures, and according to me, these pictures appeared in Play Boy Magazine (or possibly Journal of Plastic Surgery). Soon discovered that being almost the size of Dolly Parton was uncomfortable. Went back to my original size.

Then there was the question — What to do about a nipple? Decision! Split non-cancerous nipple. No hugging for a while. My husband and I showed up at church to teach Sunday School. One of the guys in the class threw a baby bottle nipple on the floor and yelled, “Margie! Your nipple! Your nipple fell off!” What a good time they had teasing me and cheering me up.

In the small town where I taught sixth grade, there was lots of gossip about my breast procedures. The sixth grade girls, who heard a lot of discussion about my surgeries, were scared. It was decided I would talk to each sixth grade class at my school and ask students if they had questions or concerns.



One of the girls whispered, “I could never have my breast cut-off. It would hurt.” I explained that I was asleep and never felt the breast being cut off. Later, when I was having reconstruction, I was teaching second grade. There was no discussion with my students, only with parents, who often asked, “Would you do it again?” Response, “Yep! No cancer here! No cancer there! No cancer anywhere!”

As a result of my many breast procedures, I was able to discuss with and encourage other women dealing with breast cancer. I was able to do “show-and-tell” for those considering reconstruction.

A couple of years later my mother-in-law had a lump in her breast. She went to a doctor who apparently had limited experience in breast cancer and no experience dealing with reconstruction. He wouldn’t let me into the examining room to hear what he had to say. When he came out, I asked several questions including, “Are you going to make the incision, so that reconstruction will be possible?” He looked at me, and in a nasty, tough voice said, “You obviously don’t know anything about breast cancer!” The minute we left his office, I called my doctor and got her an appointment. During her visit, I was allowed into the examining room. My doctor examined her, then turned to me and said, “Margie, I know what I’m doing.” Then he asked her, “Do you have a cat?” She had cat-scratch fever. Moral of this story? Ask God to lead you to the right doctor.

Every year I have a mammogram. Now that a breast MRI is available, I have one of these yearly too. And every year I give God praise that I am cancer free, and thank God for what he’s done for me.