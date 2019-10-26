Breast cancer survivor: Jessica Buckles

I credit Prescott and the wonderful community here with enabling me to celebrate on Oct. 18 the one-year anniversary of my double mastectomy and surgery which removed 14 lymph nodes from my right arm. I had just finished 16 rounds of intense chemotherapy to treat the Stage 3 triple-negative breast cancer I was diagnosed with six months earlier, and I was to go on to have 28 rounds of radiation which had to be administered daily in Phoenix. As a single mother raising four sons and no close family, the only way I got through the ordeal was by relying on my many, many friends who brought meals, visited, drove me to the Valley for doctor appointments, took me to chemo and a million other things, large and small. I taught Zumba at the YMCA for seven years, and my Zumba students took especially good care of me — even having a Zumbathon — a sort of Zumba workshop/party organized by my best friend and fellow instructor Traice Himes, to raise money to help me pay for medical expenses. I’m cancer-free now and it is a joy to again teach my Zumba classes.

I’m fortunate to not only have fantastic friends in Prescott, but the medical team at Arizona Oncology, lead by Dr. Hamarneh is outstanding. I had a different type of cancer when I was 26 and have been around scores of doctors, but Dr. Hamarneh is my new gold standard for care, compassion and medical knowledge. Wonderful medical care, my super-positive attitude, and maintaining healthy habits, such as daily walks with friends and a no-sugar diet helped me thrive throughout the nine months of my difficult treatment last year. Side effects, such as not being able to read because of nerve damage to my eyes (talk about a burden for a librarian) and being too weak to walk down the stairs to wake my teenager up for school, were outweighed multifold by the gifts of the lessons I learned about friendship, gratitude and grit. And, if it wasn’t for the breast cancer, I never would have started to date and fallen in love with one of my friends, who offered last October to drive me to a follow-up appointment after my mastectomy.

