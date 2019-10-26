Breast cancer survivor: Jan Edson

I’m a 26-year breast cancer survivor. In 1993, I went through a mastectomy, six months of chemotherapy and breast reconstruction (3x due to complications). During my cancer treatment, I started a local support group in the Monterey, Calif. area, called “Bosom Buddies” and we all encouraged each other with support during our treatment. I also started to volunteer for the American Cancer Society in their “Reach to Recovery” program, making home visits to newly diagnosed breast cancer patients.

Many years later, we moved to Arizona. I got another group of survivors together to support one another. At my local tennis club, we started a breast cancer charity event called “Hit for the Cure.” It has been very successful and beneficial to local women needing extra support.

There have been way too many women (and friends) who have not survived their battle with cancer. Just this year, I lost two close friends who fought long and hard battles with this horrible disease. We all need to do all we can to work toward a cure for breast cancer.