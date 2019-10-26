OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Breast cancer survivor: Daina Kalnins
Originally Published: October 26, 2019 9:47 p.m.

You’ve read it or heard it or believe it — a cancer diagnosis throws one into a state of shock. “The patient” needs a companion to hear what the doctors are recommending for treatment. “The patient” needs to study and learn everything one can know about “their condition.” But once you’re diagnosed, you’re not getting off this rollercoaster ride.

I’m a bit of a fatalist with an attitude but I wasn’t ready to hear the information either. A routine mammogram, led to an ultrasound which led to a biopsy. And BOOM — there was the diagnosis. I hadn’t felt any lump. I didn’t feel sick. But there it was. Sending me into shock and pulling Val, my husband, in with me.

Daina after last infusion in Tucson. (Courtesy)

Yes, Val faithfully accompanied me to many appointments and treatments. Often we didn’t hear the same thing or wrote completely different notes. It was OK. We simply asked again…and again…and again about the next step or for more detail or the what’s and why of a particular side-effect, result or option. I didn’t believe we needed to be the be-all-end-all expert for my situation.

When I couldn’t reach someone and I wasn’t getting responses, I was quick to anger. My frustration during the initial month of diagnosis and learning about “the plan” was often apparent. Having always been a patient-patient, I was ashamed of my rude behavior and apologized later. (Thankfully caregivers are very understanding and forgiving.)

I did believe that I needed to trust and feel comfortable with all my healthcare providers and caregivers. Though we didn’t try or pretend to know it all, we did try to understand and become comfortable with every action and possible outcome. When a particular provider or situation didn’t feel right, we sought understanding and if it still felt wrong, we did what we could to change it.

