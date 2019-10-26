OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Oct. 27
Booker, Oubre lead Suns over Clippers 130-122
NBA

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots over Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half of a game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots over Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half of a game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: October 26, 2019 11:50 p.m.

PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 30 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 20 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 130-122 for their first win in the series in more than three years.

Phoenix (2-1) snapped a 12-game losing streak to the Clippers and won for the first time since losing starting center Deandre Ayton to a 25-game suspension after he tested positive for a diuretic.

The Suns had a 15-point lead midway through the fourth quarter before Los Angeles’ Lou Williams made things interesting with back-to-back 3-pointers.

The Clippers pulled within six on Kawhi Leonard’s 3-pointer with less than two minutes left, but the Suns’ Tyler Johnson responded with his own 3-pointer to stop the rally.

The two teams were tied at 55 at halftime, but the Suns pushed to a 91-85 lead after three quarters largely thanks to the unlikely combo of Frank Kaminsky and Jevon Carter, who combined for 17 points during the rally.

Carter started in the absence of Ricky Rubio, who missed the game because of a knee injury suffered on Friday against Denver. The second-year pro finished with eight points and six assists in 33 minutes.

Kaminsky finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists. It was an impressive bounce-back win for the Suns, who lost to the Nuggets by one point in overtime on Friday.

Los Angeles (2-1) was led by Montrezl Harrell’s 28 points. Leonard added 27 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists.

Phoenix controlled most of the first half, but settled for the halftime tie after the Clippers closed the second quarter on a 6-0 run.

TIP-INS

Clippers: The Clippers got 66 points from the bench, including Harrell’s 28 and Williams’ 23. Harrell shot 9 of 10 from the field and 10 of 11 on free throws. ... Williams was called for a flagrant one foul in the fourth quarter.

Suns: Rubio didn’t play because of a left knee contusion suffered at the end of the team’s loss to Denver on Friday. Coach Monty Williams said Rubio banged knees with another player and that his knee was “pretty swollen.” ... Aron Baynes was called for a flagrant one foul in the second quarter after his arm hit Ivica Zubac in the face on Zubac’s shot attempt.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Host the Hornets on Monday.

Suns: Host the Jazz on Monday.

