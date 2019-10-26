The Book Nook, a downtown Prescott staple, to close at end of 2019

Marilyn Unruh’s time has come.

It’s time to part ways with the 40,000 to 50,000 used books in her collection. Time to leave 324 W. Gurley St. behind. And, first and foremost, it’s time to embark on a new adventure in life.

At the end of December, as the holiday season winds down, Unruh, 64, will close the door to The Book Nook for good. It’s been a run to remember for Unruh in this cramped bookstore, one packed with about as many stories between the aisles as in the books on the shelves.

The Book Nook is the oldest and largest used bookstore in Prescott. For five aisles, books line the shelves from the bottom of the floor and up to the ceiling.

“I’m at retirement age — it was just a matter of when,” Unruh said from behind the store’s counter Oct. 22. “I really enjoy selling books. I have some of the best customers in the world. But it’s time.”

Unruh bought the store, inconspicuously wedged between a tattoo parlor and a yoga studio, from her father, Don Parson, when he retired in 1996 after 22 or 23 years as a bookseller. She’s been working full-time at The Book Nook for nearly a generation.

However, Unruh has worked a total of 50 years, and she’s ready to move on.

“Now that the decision’s been made, I have a notebook full of stuff to do,” said Unruh, adding that she’s interested in helping to teach astronomy for the Prescott Astronomy Club. “I want to volunteer, take classes and cook. I like to bake. I own lots of cookbooks and I have lots of recipes.”

THE COLLECTION

Unruh’s parents moved to Prescott 50 years ago, when Unruh was still enrolled at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. She might not have known it back then, but there was an appeal to running your own bookstore.

“I worked for him [my dad] my first summer in college,” Unruh said. “The store has just been a part of our family. My brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews all read.”

When she took over the store — which opened in 1975 at another location for two or three years before its arrival on Gurley Street — business was good. But once the Great Recession hit in 2007 and 2008, the tide turned.

“I kept thinking the business would come back,” Unruh said.

Today, Unruh’s collection is split roughly in half between hardbacks and paperbacks, whether it’s fiction or non-fiction. Most of the books Unruh carries are novels, although she also has plenty of American, military and world history books, as well as books on astronomy, cosmology and physics.

And if she doesn’t have something you crave? She does special orders, too.

“I can find almost any book,” Unruh said. “But I always learn something looking for it. I have fun. I love to learn.”

Longtime Book Nook customer Scott Anderson spots new treasures on every visit — and he’s shopped at the store since the mid- to late-1970s.

“It’s amazing what you can find here,” Anderson said. “It’s an institution. I look for the unusual.”

HARSH REALITY

Unruh said she’d be glad to sell The Book Nook, “but reality is reality.”

“My dad is the only one I know of that successfully sold a bookstore, and he sold it to me,” she said.

Despite the overwhelming presence of ebooks nowadays, many people still enjoy the smell and feel of books. They’re perfectly willing to pick them up and read them, even though the method for selling them has changed drastically over the past decade.

For example, e-commerce behemoth Amazon has been dominating the book buying and selling market with its voluminous and efficient online presence. The post office also subsidizes online book sales, which has made selling books more profitable.

When Unruh retires, she said she’ll still sell her books online at Star ’n Space Books, which can be found via abebooks.com, a subsidiary of Amazon which sells books, fine art and collectables from sellers in more than 50 countries.

Unruh’s maintained an internet site for 15 years, and the business has gradually grown.

“If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em,” she said. “I could work a lot harder, but why?”

THIS IS THE END

Unruh doesn’t know who or what might take her spot on Gurley Street. She’s leased the store ever since she started in the 1990s. A couple from the Phoenix area owns the building.

“Whoever it is would start new,” she said of the next tenant.

If anything, Unruh’s connection with her patrons through the years has kept her going. She’s a second-generation businesswoman with third-generation customers. Many of her customers visit once a year.

“I’ve watched a lot of kids grow up, and then their kids grow up,” Unruh said.

As the end nears, Unruh has already started an ongoing “Retirement Sale.” If you buy two books, you can get one for free.

“I hope to sell quite a few; I hope to sell a lot,” she said. “I have touched every single book in the store the last two years. Not having a 50,000-volume library is going to be very different.”