OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 26
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

The Book Nook, a downtown Prescott staple, to close at end of 2019
Some 45 years after bookstore opens, 2nd owner Marilyn Unruh retiring

A booklover’s dream in downtown Prescott, all five aisles at The Book Nook used bookstore overflow with paperbacks and hardbacks. Notice the books neatly stacked on the floor at the base of the shelves! Store owner Marilyn Unruh wouldn’t have it any other way, offering fiction and non-fiction alike for her loyal customers. The Book Nook will close after 45 years in business at the end of December. (Doug Cook/Courier)

A booklover’s dream in downtown Prescott, all five aisles at The Book Nook used bookstore overflow with paperbacks and hardbacks. Notice the books neatly stacked on the floor at the base of the shelves! Store owner Marilyn Unruh wouldn’t have it any other way, offering fiction and non-fiction alike for her loyal customers. The Book Nook will close after 45 years in business at the end of December. (Doug Cook/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: October 26, 2019 8:07 p.m.

Marilyn Unruh’s time has come.

It’s time to part ways with the 40,000 to 50,000 used books in her collection. Time to leave 324 W. Gurley St. behind. And, first and foremost, it’s time to embark on a new adventure in life.

At the end of December, as the holiday season winds down, Unruh, 64, will close the door to The Book Nook for good. It’s been a run to remember for Unruh in this cramped bookstore, one packed with about as many stories between the aisles as in the books on the shelves.

The Book Nook is the oldest and largest used bookstore in Prescott. For five aisles, books line the shelves from the bottom of the floor and up to the ceiling.

“I’m at retirement age — it was just a matter of when,” Unruh said from behind the store’s counter Oct. 22. “I really enjoy selling books. I have some of the best customers in the world. But it’s time.”

Unruh bought the store, inconspicuously wedged between a tattoo parlor and a yoga studio, from her father, Don Parson, when he retired in 1996 after 22 or 23 years as a bookseller. She’s been working full-time at The Book Nook for nearly a generation.

However, Unruh has worked a total of 50 years, and she’s ready to move on.

photo

Since 1996, Marilyn Unruh has been selling books, both paperbacks and hardbacks, from the overstuffed shelves at The Book Nook used bookstore, 324 W. Gurley St. At the end of 2019, Unruh will retire and the store will close for good. Her father first opened the store in 1975 and later sold the business to Unruh. (Doug Cook/Courier)

“Now that the decision’s been made, I have a notebook full of stuff to do,” said Unruh, adding that she’s interested in helping to teach astronomy for the Prescott Astronomy Club. “I want to volunteer, take classes and cook. I like to bake. I own lots of cookbooks and I have lots of recipes.”

THE COLLECTION

Unruh’s parents moved to Prescott 50 years ago, when Unruh was still enrolled at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. She might not have known it back then, but there was an appeal to running your own bookstore.

“I worked for him [my dad] my first summer in college,” Unruh said. “The store has just been a part of our family. My brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews all read.”

When she took over the store — which opened in 1975 at another location for two or three years before its arrival on Gurley Street — business was good. But once the Great Recession hit in 2007 and 2008, the tide turned.

“I kept thinking the business would come back,” Unruh said.

Today, Unruh’s collection is split roughly in half between hardbacks and paperbacks, whether it’s fiction or non-fiction. Most of the books Unruh carries are novels, although she also has plenty of American, military and world history books, as well as books on astronomy, cosmology and physics.

And if she doesn’t have something you crave? She does special orders, too.

“I can find almost any book,” Unruh said. “But I always learn something looking for it. I have fun. I love to learn.”

Longtime Book Nook customer Scott Anderson spots new treasures on every visit — and he’s shopped at the store since the mid- to late-1970s.

“It’s amazing what you can find here,” Anderson said. “It’s an institution. I look for the unusual.”

HARSH REALITY

Unruh said she’d be glad to sell The Book Nook, “but reality is reality.”

“My dad is the only one I know of that successfully sold a bookstore, and he sold it to me,” she said.

Despite the overwhelming presence of ebooks nowadays, many people still enjoy the smell and feel of books. They’re perfectly willing to pick them up and read them, even though the method for selling them has changed drastically over the past decade.

For example, e-commerce behemoth Amazon has been dominating the book buying and selling market with its voluminous and efficient online presence. The post office also subsidizes online book sales, which has made selling books more profitable.

When Unruh retires, she said she’ll still sell her books online at Star ’n Space Books, which can be found via abebooks.com, a subsidiary of Amazon which sells books, fine art and collectables from sellers in more than 50 countries.

Unruh’s maintained an internet site for 15 years, and the business has gradually grown.

“If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em,” she said. “I could work a lot harder, but why?”

THIS IS THE END

Unruh doesn’t know who or what might take her spot on Gurley Street. She’s leased the store ever since she started in the 1990s. A couple from the Phoenix area owns the building.

“Whoever it is would start new,” she said of the next tenant.

If anything, Unruh’s connection with her patrons through the years has kept her going. She’s a second-generation businesswoman with third-generation customers. Many of her customers visit once a year.

“I’ve watched a lot of kids grow up, and then their kids grow up,” Unruh said.

As the end nears, Unruh has already started an ongoing “Retirement Sale.” If you buy two books, you can get one for free.

“I hope to sell quite a few; I hope to sell a lot,” she said. “I have touched every single book in the store the last two years. Not having a 50,000-volume library is going to be very different.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott bookstores thrive in Internet era
Web Exclusive: Used bookstores offer some sweet deals
Used books give bibliophiles more for their money
Looking for some reading material? CV used bookstore has lots of it
Book Haven wants to be out of this world

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries