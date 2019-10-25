OFFERS
Roughriders earn No. 2 seed, await Mesa-Pima winner in NJCAA Region I semis
Junior College Soccer

Goalkeeper Logan Rabasca (24) retrieves the ball in a match earlier this season. Yavapai will await the winner of the No. 6-seeded Mesa Community College-No. 3-seeded Pima winner, which will make the trip to Prescott and play at Ken Lindley Field on Wednesday, Oct. 30, in the NJCAA Region I Playoff semifinals. Official start time is set for 2 p.m. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: October 25, 2019 10:12 p.m.

PRESCOTT — The Yavapai College athletic department announced the NJCAA Region I Playoff schedule Friday afternoon.

The Roughriders (15-3-0, 8-2-0 ACCAC) finished the regular season on a seven-match winning streak to claim at least a share of what would be their 28th ACCAC championship.

Bunched in a three-way tie atop the ACCAC, Phoenix College beat both Yavapai and Pima Community College this season, so the Bears earn the No. 1 seed. And since the Roughriders beat Pima, they claim No. 2 and receive a first-round bye in the Region I Playoffs beginning Monday, Oct. 28.

Yavapai will await the winner of the No. 6-seeded Mesa Community College-No. 3-seeded Pima winner, which will make the trip to Prescott and play at Ken Lindley Field on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Official start time is set for 2 p.m.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

