OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 25
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Kenneth Glenn Edwards

Kenneth Glenn Edwards

Kenneth Glenn Edwards

Originally Published: October 25, 2019 8:02 p.m.

Kenneth Glenn Edwards, at age 81, went to Glory on October 16th, 2019. He died in his sleep with his wonderful dog, Lilah, at his side.

Ken was preceded in death by two of his daughters, Sheri Mercer and Teri Boone. Surviving members are his wife, Sue Edwards; daughter, Linda Lefever; his son and daughter-in-law, David and Donna Gibson of California; daughters, Debra Hodges and Kimberly Daniels of Oregon; daughter, Debi Jones of Colorado; his aunt, Pat Mohan of Nevada and his brother and sister-in-law, Douglas and Raine, of North Carolina, along with all his friends at New Horizons, Home Depot and all of the community of Prescott Valley.

A Celebration of Life will be held on November 3rd, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Stepping Stones, 6719 E. 2nd Street in Prescott Valley, Ariz., in the large meeting room.

Please join us for a Celebration of Ken’s wonderful life.

photo

I LOVE YOU

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Captain Kenneth R. Wahlbrink, USAF, Retired
Obituary: Kenneth William Rau
Obituary: Lois Fay Lawrence
Obituary: Kenneth Leroy Franklin
Obituary: Edward Stanley Ash

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries