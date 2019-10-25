Obituary: Kenneth Glenn Edwards
Kenneth Glenn Edwards, at age 81, went to Glory on October 16th, 2019. He died in his sleep with his wonderful dog, Lilah, at his side.
Ken was preceded in death by two of his daughters, Sheri Mercer and Teri Boone. Surviving members are his wife, Sue Edwards; daughter, Linda Lefever; his son and daughter-in-law, David and Donna Gibson of California; daughters, Debra Hodges and Kimberly Daniels of Oregon; daughter, Debi Jones of Colorado; his aunt, Pat Mohan of Nevada and his brother and sister-in-law, Douglas and Raine, of North Carolina, along with all his friends at New Horizons, Home Depot and all of the community of Prescott Valley.
A Celebration of Life will be held on November 3rd, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Stepping Stones, 6719 E. 2nd Street in Prescott Valley, Ariz., in the large meeting room.
Please join us for a Celebration of Ken’s wonderful life.
I LOVE YOU
Information provided by survivors.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Heavy smoke from prescribed burns affecting Yavapai County
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Three accused in series of thefts at Prescott, Prescott Valley stores
- Prescott man arrested for allegedly operating steroid lab
- Homeless Cottonwood man missing; family, friends concerned
- Most frequent 'Do Not Call' list complaint: imposter robocalls
- Home destroyed — Now what?: Couple shares how they're recovering from devastating loss
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: