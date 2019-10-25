No. 15 Badgers continue playoff hunt with 48-7 rout of Lee Williams

KINGMAN — Quarterback Dellin Boyd threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Sylas Espitia had two scores and the No. 15-ranked Prescott football team made quick work of Lee Williams in a 48-7 win Friday night.

It is the third straight victory for the Badgers (6-3, 4-1 Grand Canyon), which trailed 7-0 after the first quarter of play but scored 28 unanswered points in the second quarter to keep their postseason hopes alive.

“It took us a quarter to wake up, but after that we were pretty good,” Prescott head coach Cody Collett told the Courier in a phone interview Friday night.

Prescott has now won six of their last seven games after starting the season 0-2.

Espitia put the Badgers on the board with a 2-yard touchdown run at the 11:30 mark in the second quarter, then Aaron Greene’s forced fumble and recovery set up a Boyd touchdown pass to Colby Macbeth to make it 14-7.

Boyd found Brayden Nelson on an impressive over-the-shoulder diving grab to make it 21-7 and Nathan Wright’s touchdown run with 1:22 to go in the first half capped the second quarter scoring outburst by the Badgers.

Collett said Boyd is playing “phenomenal” football right now.

“He’s come to know that position. He’s starting to play fantastic football,” Collett said.

UP NEXT

Prescott wraps up the 2019 regular season with a road trip to rival Mingus in Week 11 action. The Badgers lost 12-10 in the Grand Canyon region title game a season ago to the Marauders.

Prescott could solidify a 4A state playoff spot with a win, but nothing is guaranteed in the power-point system. In fact, Collett said Friday night he told the coaches and his players there will be no talk next week about it.

“We’re focused on Mingus, period,” he said.

Kickoff in Cottonwood on Friday, Nov. 1, is set for 7 p.m.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.