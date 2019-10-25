OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 25
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

No. 15 Badgers continue playoff hunt with 48-7 rout of Lee Williams
Prep Football

Prescott quarterback Dellin Boyd runs the football against Lee Williams on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Kingman. Boyd threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in a 48-7 victory over Lee Williams. (Beau Bearden/Kingman Daily Miner)

Prescott quarterback Dellin Boyd runs the football against Lee Williams on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Kingman. Boyd threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in a 48-7 victory over Lee Williams. (Beau Bearden/Kingman Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: October 25, 2019 9:36 p.m.

KINGMAN — Quarterback Dellin Boyd threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Sylas Espitia had two scores and the No. 15-ranked Prescott football team made quick work of Lee Williams in a 48-7 win Friday night.

It is the third straight victory for the Badgers (6-3, 4-1 Grand Canyon), which trailed 7-0 after the first quarter of play but scored 28 unanswered points in the second quarter to keep their postseason hopes alive.

“It took us a quarter to wake up, but after that we were pretty good,” Prescott head coach Cody Collett told the Courier in a phone interview Friday night.

Prescott has now won six of their last seven games after starting the season 0-2.

Espitia put the Badgers on the board with a 2-yard touchdown run at the 11:30 mark in the second quarter, then Aaron Greene’s forced fumble and recovery set up a Boyd touchdown pass to Colby Macbeth to make it 14-7.

Boyd found Brayden Nelson on an impressive over-the-shoulder diving grab to make it 21-7 and Nathan Wright’s touchdown run with 1:22 to go in the first half capped the second quarter scoring outburst by the Badgers.

Collett said Boyd is playing “phenomenal” football right now.

“He’s come to know that position. He’s starting to play fantastic football,” Collett said.

UP NEXT

Prescott wraps up the 2019 regular season with a road trip to rival Mingus in Week 11 action. The Badgers lost 12-10 in the Grand Canyon region title game a season ago to the Marauders.

Prescott could solidify a 4A state playoff spot with a win, but nothing is guaranteed in the power-point system. In fact, Collett said Friday night he told the coaches and his players there will be no talk next week about it.

“We’re focused on Mingus, period,” he said.

Kickoff in Cottonwood on Friday, Nov. 1, is set for 7 p.m.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Gameday Glance: #15 Prescott at Lee Williams – Week 10
Adryan Lara throws 3 TDs, leads Scorpions past Prescott 34-24
Gameday Glance: Canyon Del Oro at Prescott — Week 2
Austin Clark runs for 3 TDs, No. 11 Badgers beat Mohave 44-27
Badgers throttle Mohave 56-0; region title out of reach

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries