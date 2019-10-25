Letter: Our Square

Editor:

I have lived in Prescott for 31 years and have never felt the need to write a letter to the Courier. That changed on Sunday afternoon. I had family visiting and took them to the Square for a relaxing afternoon. When we arrived, there were protesters there. Very loud and annoying protesters, yelling at the top of their lungs. One man was blowing a whistle so consistently and intently I thought that my head was going to explode. Naturally that ended our day at the Square and we left. I do not object to protesting, this is America and we all have the right to do so. I also feel that there are places to do this and our beautiful, peaceful Square on a Sunday afternoon is not one of them. They could have gone a block away and everybody would have still seen their cause. I do not think the protesters rights should take over the rights of other citizens that are trying to enjoy the benefits of our town that our taxes pay for. There has to be a better way. Maybe the Town Council could take this under consideration and come up with a compromise. I appreciate that there is a forum to allow me to express my feeling on this matter.

Joann Whelan

Prescott