OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 25
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Our Square

Originally Published: October 25, 2019 9:27 p.m.

Editor:

I have lived in Prescott for 31 years and have never felt the need to write a letter to the Courier. That changed on Sunday afternoon. I had family visiting and took them to the Square for a relaxing afternoon. When we arrived, there were protesters there. Very loud and annoying protesters, yelling at the top of their lungs. One man was blowing a whistle so consistently and intently I thought that my head was going to explode. Naturally that ended our day at the Square and we left. I do not object to protesting, this is America and we all have the right to do so. I also feel that there are places to do this and our beautiful, peaceful Square on a Sunday afternoon is not one of them. They could have gone a block away and everybody would have still seen their cause. I do not think the protesters rights should take over the rights of other citizens that are trying to enjoy the benefits of our town that our taxes pay for. There has to be a better way. Maybe the Town Council could take this under consideration and come up with a compromise. I appreciate that there is a forum to allow me to express my feeling on this matter.

Joann Whelan

Prescott

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter: Members of committee should live here
<b><center>Letters to the Editor</b></center>
Letter: War protestors intrude on afternoon stroll
Letter: Stand up
Letter: Following the system

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries