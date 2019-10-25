Letter: Grateful for newspaper

Editor:

One of my main reasons for subscribing to the Daily Courier since we arrived in Prescott in 2002 is to keep up with community events. Along with the community calendars and Kudos, I really appreciate the new 7 in 7. The events highlighted are diverse and a great addition to the Courier.

Especially important to me were the announcements about Prescott Indivisible’s Community Summit on Equity and the Strike for Climate Change. Both of these topics are extremely important locally, nationally and globally.

Thank you for keeping our community informed.

Marion Pack

Prescott