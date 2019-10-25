Hazmat team responds when uranium delivered to halfway house
UPPER DARBY, Pa. — A hazmat team responded a halfway house in Pennsylvania this week after a resident received an order of uranium through the mail.
Authorities say no charges will be filed because the shipment was legal and poses no health threat.
Upper Darby police say the Harwood House resident ordered two grams of powdered uranium for $12 from a Michigan company. It was in powder form and sealed inside a glass vial within a cardboard box when it was delivered Monday afternoon.
The halfway house screens all incoming packages and found the powder. They notified authorities, who determined the substance was Uranium 238 — a material that can be shipped through the mail.
It’s not clear why the resident ordered the uranium. Authorities say the substance posed no health threat.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Heavy smoke from prescribed burns affecting Yavapai County
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Three accused in series of thefts at Prescott, Prescott Valley stores
- Prescott man arrested for allegedly operating steroid lab
- Homeless Cottonwood man missing; family, friends concerned
- Most frequent 'Do Not Call' list complaint: imposter robocalls
- Home destroyed — Now what?: Couple shares how they're recovering from devastating loss
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: