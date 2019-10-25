Hamilton: Tornadoes outscore Cowboys nine touchdowns to four

HOLLYWOOD — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

The NBC station in Dallas apologized for endangering public safety when they refused to cut into the Dallas Cowboys’ game Sunday to warn of arriving tornadoes. It was a night that Dallas will never forget. By the end of the game, the Tornadoes outscored the Cowboys nine touchdowns to four.

The World Series matchup between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals is drawing low ratings. It gets no attention compared to the NFL season and NBA openers. Major League Baseball needs to come out as staunchly pro-China government just to get in the news for a few days.

Soap Opera Digest reported Wednesday that the longtime star of the soap opera Days of Our Lives John Clark died at his home. He first joined the cast of the weekday drama fifty-five years ago. John is survived by his three-ex-wives, nine mistresses, two illegitimate children and an evil twin.

The Pacific Palisades wildfire on the Westside of L.A. was finally contained but the smoke, fire, smog and heat wave have formed a deadly air brew. The air quality forecast is so bad that asthma sufferers are being advised not to make any plans for lunch tomorrow. You’re not going to make it.

The FEC reported the presidential candidates raised a ton of money in the last quarter which will result in a barrage of ads online, on billboards, TV and in neighborhood yards. It’s important to look closely at the lawn signs during political elections. The last time, I voted for a real estate agent.

The Washington Post urged Hillary Clinton to enter the race Wednesday despite her bizarre interviews recently. I once warmed up the crowd for Yakov Smirnov on his PBS comedy special, which makes me a Russian asset. Hillary Clinton says I’m unfit to be President of the Comedy Store.

Hillary Clinton in an interview Friday called Democratic candidate Tulsi Gabbard a Russian asset. She responded by posting a savage rebuttal and ripping Hillary to shreds. Tulsi has picked up a ton of support ever since she stood up to Hillary but Aetna just canceled her life insurance policy.

The House Ethics Committee will investigate L.A. Congresswoman Katie Hill about a sexual affair with a female staffer with whom she’s shown nude in a photo online. Her angry husband is divorcing her. He’d suggested he might enjoy a sandwich and all she did was fix him a grilled cheese.

President Trump hit the road to Pennsylvania Wednesday for a convention of shale oil drillers in Pittsburgh. While boasting about increased border security, he made a gaffe and said we’re building a wall in Colorado. Trump was corrected before he could add that New Mexico will pay for it.

The House of Representatives grilled Facebook’s Mark Zuckerburg in a hearing Wednesday about Facebook’s privacy problem. Members of both parties gave Zuckerburg a very rough time in the witness chair. It didn’t help when he addressed each Member by their mother’s maiden name.

Adam Schiff’s secret impeachment inquiry room was breached by GOP Members demanding open hearings Wednesday. It never ends. If Trump told Democrats not to jump off the roof, they would promptly jump off the roof, break their leg and then impeach Trump for colluding with gravity.

Pacific Gas and Electric reported it will stage a second round of power blackouts in California soon. California has had a drug and alcohol problem the entire forty-three years I’ve lived out here, so the blackouts were inevitable. Maybe it’ll help the state hit bottom and agree to go to meetings.