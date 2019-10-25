Trunk-n-treat event benefits local food bank, Oct. 26
The first annual Trunk-n-Treat event will take place at Findlay Auto Group, Willow Creek Campus, 3250 Willow Creek Road in Prescott from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.
This event will be a great place for kids to enjoy games, a costume contest and get trunk-loads of candy.
Admission is one item of non-perishable food that will be donated to a local food bank in time for the holiday season.
For more information, visit the Findlay Auto Group Prescott Facebook page or call 928-443-8300.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Three accused in series of thefts at Prescott, Prescott Valley stores
- Prescott man arrested for allegedly operating steroid lab
- Homeless Cottonwood man missing; family, friends concerned
- Most frequent 'Do Not Call' list complaint: imposter robocalls
- Chino Valley woman allegedly causes two accidents, runs over street sign while drunk
- Home destroyed — Now what?: Couple shares how they're recovering from devastating loss
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: