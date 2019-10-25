Trunk-n-treat event benefits local food bank, Oct. 26

The first annual Trunk-n-Treat event will take place at Findlay Auto Group, Willow Creek Campus, 3250 Willow Creek Road in Prescott from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.

This event will be a great place for kids to enjoy games, a costume contest and get trunk-loads of candy.

Admission is one item of non-perishable food that will be donated to a local food bank in time for the holiday season.

For more information, visit the Findlay Auto Group Prescott Facebook page or call 928-443-8300.

